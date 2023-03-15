Who is Bader Shammas? Everything to know about Lindsay Lohan's husband

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her first child, leaving many eager to know more about her husband, Bader Shammas.

Actress Lindsay Lohan has hit the headlines after she announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child. The news comes two years after Lohan announced she was engaged (opens in new tab) in November 2021, and six moths after it was revealed that she'd tied the knot.

While the exciting announcement has seen fans of the Mean Girls star flock to her Instagram page, many are also curious to know more about the father. Though Lindsay Lohan has been in a relationship with Bader Shammas since at least 2020, not much is known about her other half.

Who is Bader Shammas?

Bader Shammas is a financier at investment banking firm Credit Suisse. He is originally from Kuwait, but he studied in the United States and now lives in Dubai.

From 2007 to 2010, Shammas went to the University of South Florida where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering, after which he attended the University of Tampa to get his Bachelor of Science in finance from 2010 to 2012. This led him to work at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, before entering his role with Credit Suisse in 2018.

Is Lindsay Lohan married to Bader Shammas?

Lindsay Lohan has been married to Bader Shammas since 2022. In July that year it was revealed that the pair had secretly tied the knot, when the movie star posted a photo on Instagram calling Shammas her "husband" (opens in new tab).

She wrote: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything."

After the wedding, the pair travelled to Turkey for their honeymoon. Lohan shared a few snaps from the trip on her Instagram (opens in new tab), where they stayed at a boutique luxury hotel called The Bodrum EDITION.

In November 2022, Lindsay Lohan spoke with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about her marriage, saying, "It’s great. It’s amazing. I met my person. You never know if you’re going to find that in life, and he’s an amazing guy, man, and I love him, and we’re a great team."

She added: "You just get to share everything with someone, and it’s so special. Everything becomes that much more important."

How did Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas meet?

Lindsay Lohan met Bader Shammas after she moved to Dubai in 2014. The pair are thought to have started dating around 2018.

Speaking to W Magazine (opens in new tab) that year, Lohan said, "I felt so relieved when I moved everything over from London to Dubai and I saw everything in one place. Now I don’t have to open suitcases and live out of hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be. It’s a cleansing of your head, which is what I needed, and it took me a while to do it."

In February 2020, the actress sparked romance rumours when she shared a since-deleted photo from a music festival in Dubai, mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

She wrote: "lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader," adding,"such a magical night."

Then, in November 2021, Lohan and Shammas announced their engagement to her Instagram followers. She shared a series of pictures (opens in new tab) of the couple cuddling with Lohan's engagement ring in clear view, captioning the post, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love ."

According to Page Six (opens in new tab), Shammas popped the question with a six-carat ring that was custom-made by Harry Winston and estimated to be worth $250,000.

Bader Shammas net worth

Several outlets including Life & Style (opens in new tab) have estimated Bader Shammas to have a net worth of around $10 million - roughly £8 million.

Not much is known about Shammas' career as he tends to keep the details out of the public eye, however it has been widely reported that he is the vice president at Credit Suisse - suggesting he earns a pretty hefty salary.

