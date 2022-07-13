Who is Mo Farah married to and what is his net worth?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sir Mo Farah has revealed the truth about his past in a new BBC documentary, leaving many wanting to know if the Olympic athlete is married and what his net worth is.

After years of keeping it secret from the world, Mo Farah has opened up about his experience of being trafficked to the UK, revealing that his real name (opens in new tab) is not the one everyone knows him by. No stranger to the TV cameras - having previously appeared on Soccer Aid (opens in new tab), I'm a Celebrity (opens in new tab), and The Great British Bake Off - Farah has admitted he was reluctant to tell his story.

The documentary follows his arrival in Hounslow in 1991 all the way to his success as a 'double double' Olympic gold medal winner, leaving viewers keen to know more about his life outside of athletics. We've done some digging and have the details on Mo Farah's wife, family and his net worth.

Who is Mo Farah married to?

Mo Farah is married to Tania Nell. The couple got engaged in 2009 and married in Richmond in 2010 with several famous faces in attendance, including Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram and Jo Pavey.

Though Nell tends to shy away from the limelight, she can always be spotted cheering him on at his races. In the new BBC documentary, Nell talks about her first impression of Farah, saying "He was always smiling, that's what stood out about Mo. Amongst the groups of grumpy teenagers, Mo was always happy go lucky."

How did Mo Farah meet his wife?

They first met at their school, Feltham Community College in London (now Springwest Academy), when Tania was 11 and Mo was 12.

Farah was friends with Nell's brother at school, and in an interview with The Telegraph (opens in new tab) she said they were 'like brother and sister', until they both left school and grew apart.

The pair eventually reconnected on Facebook a few years later and began a romantic relationship.

Does Mo Farah have children?

Mo Farah and his wife have four children, twins Aisha and Amani, born in 2012, a son, Hussein, born in 2015 (opens in new tab), and an older daughter, Rihanna, from Nell's previous relationship.

Farah himself is an identical twin - his brother is called Hassan. He's also named one of his daughters, Aisha, after his mother. His son, Hussein, shares Farah's birth name.

Farah has always treated his eldest, Rihanna, in the same was as his other three children, despite her having a different biological father. In an interview with GQ, he said "It upsets me when people say she’s my stepdaughter. She is not," adding that her father is not in their life.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Farah dedicated his 10,000m gold medal to Rihanna, who was there watching in the stands with her mum. He wrote on Instagram, after the race, "Oh my days....!! I did it for Rhianna.. My daughter!!! This for my family."

Where does Mo Farah live?

Mo Farah lives in Teddington, south west London, in a £1.3 million home that boasts a home gym and indoor pool. Prior to this he has lived in Somaliland and Portland, Oregon.

Farah was born in Somaliland but was trafficked to the UK in 1991, when he was just nine years old. He lived in a flat in Hounslow until social services became involved and he was fostered by another Somali family.

In 2011, when Farah's athletic career had well and truly taken off, he and his family moved to Portland, in the United States, for training. He was there for six years until he made the decision to return to London.

Mo Farah: Net worth

According to The Sun, Mo Farah’s net worth is estimated to be around £4 million - thanks to his success on the track and endorsement deals.

As Britain's most successful track athlete ever, winning gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, it's no surprise that he's secured deals with some huge companies. Previously, he's worked with Nike, Lucozade, Virgin Media and Quorn.

The athlete has used his own fortune to raise and donate money to charity, and became an ambassador for Save the Children after he led a fundraising campaign for the charity’s East Africa Appeal. He also donated £100,000 to the cause.

