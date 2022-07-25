How long are the Commonwealth Games? Birmingham 2022 dates and ticket details

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are nearly upon us, leaving many wanting to know how they can get tickets, which countries are involved and how long are the Commonwealth Games?

As one of the biggest international sporting events, the Commonwealth Games draws in audiences from all over, as we gather to watch some of the world's most impressive sporting stars.

We're all eager to know more about the people we're cheering on, whether it's who is Sarah Storey (opens in new tab), does Adam Peaty have children or who is Mo Farah married to (opens in new tab)? And with tickets still remaining to many of the events, there's a chance to watch some of these famous faces in person. Read on to find out how you can get your hands on them, and everything else you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

How long are the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games are 11 days long and will see more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and 280 medal events.

The event takes place every four years and this year it is hosted by Birmingham, making it the biggest sports event to be held in the UK since the London 2012 Olympics. The competition schedule is the biggest ever sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, and more medals will be awarded to women than men for the first time ever at a major multi-sport event.

A post shared by Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dame Louise Martin, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: “It is very special that the Commonwealth Games will be the first major multi-sport event in history with more medals for women than men.

"It will also be the largest ever integrated para sport programme which will ensure that Birmingham 2022 will be a truly historic, inclusive and unforgettable 11 days of sport."

When does the Commonwealth Games start?

The Games start on Thursday 28 July 2022 with the opening ceremony and finish on Monday 8 August. July 29 will be the first day of sport, with highlights including gymnastics, cycling, swimming and para swimming.

The BBC have exclusive rights to broadcast the Games in the UK, and BBC Sport will show more than 200 hours of action across up to 11 live streams. Coverage and analysis will be provided by many famous sporting faces, including Sir Chris Hoy, Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle, Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis, Jess Ennis-Hill, Rebecca Adlington and Ellie Simmonds.

Birmingham 2022 CEO Ian Reid said: "This is a significant moment for Birmingham 2022 and we are very proud to be working with the BBC as the Domestic Broadcast Rights Holder for the Games. The BBC’s record in covering major sports events is truly outstanding and we can’t wait to work with them on our edition of the Commonwealth Games."

Where is the opening ceremony for Commonwealth Games 2022?

The opening ceremony will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, and Duran Duran will be returning to their home town to headline the event.

Other talent taking part includes Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini, under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness. Samantha Oxborough, a graduate of The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will perform the national anthem with City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

The stadium will hold a live audience of 30,000 people for the event, and it's expected that around a billion people will be watching the event on TV, which will be broadcast on BBC One.

“We are so proud to be returning to our home town to close the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.” - Roger TaylorDuran Duran join @birminghamcg22 for unforgettable Opening Ceremony - tickets avail but selling fast- visit https://t.co/dNyWW8V8xc for details! pic.twitter.com/jnqA5SyppnJuly 20, 2022 See more

Which countries are in the Commonwealth Games?

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Cook Islands

Cyprus

Dominica

England

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

Fiji

The Gambia

Ghana

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guernsey

Guyana

India

Isle of Man

Jamaica

Jersey

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nigeria

Niue

Norfolk Island

Northern Ireland

Pakistan

Papa New Guinea

Rwanda

Saint Helena

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

Scotland

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Wales

Zambia

The Commonwealth was established in 1949 and has 56 member states, most of which are former territories of the British Empire. For the Commonwealth Games, all 56 member states of the Commonwealth are invited to participate alongside other territories who do not compete separately in the Olympics but compete in the Commonwealth Games under their own flags.

As of July 22, all 72 Commonwealth Games Associations have confirmed they will send athletes to the 2022 games in Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games, first held in 1930, are a celebration of sport and human achievement. @Birminghamcg22 will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations take part in 11 days of spectacular sport. #DYK The Queen is Patron of @thecgf and The Earl of Wessex is Vice Patron? pic.twitter.com/iPiq5OfLPaOctober 7, 2021 See more

Commonwealth Games 2022: Tickets

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are available at Birmingham2022.com (opens in new tab), and while there are still some sessions available, tickets are selling fast and there's limited availability for medal sessions and ceremonies.

The events that are currently sold out are: swimming, mountain biking, cycling time trial, cycling road race, artistic gymnastics and triathlon and para triathlon.

Video of the Week