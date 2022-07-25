How long are the Commonwealth Games? Birmingham 2022 dates and ticket details
The Commonwealth Games are just days away
The 2022 Commonwealth Games are nearly upon us, leaving many wanting to know how they can get tickets, which countries are involved and how long are the Commonwealth Games?
As one of the biggest international sporting events, the Commonwealth Games draws in audiences from all over, as we gather to watch some of the world's most impressive sporting stars.
We're all eager to know more about the people we're cheering on, whether it's who is Sarah Storey (opens in new tab), does Adam Peaty have children or who is Mo Farah married to (opens in new tab)? And with tickets still remaining to many of the events, there's a chance to watch some of these famous faces in person. Read on to find out how you can get your hands on them, and everything else you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
How long are the Commonwealth Games?
The Commonwealth Games are 11 days long and will see more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and 280 medal events.
The event takes place every four years and this year it is hosted by Birmingham, making it the biggest sports event to be held in the UK since the London 2012 Olympics. The competition schedule is the biggest ever sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, and more medals will be awarded to women than men for the first time ever at a major multi-sport event.
Dame Louise Martin, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: “It is very special that the Commonwealth Games will be the first major multi-sport event in history with more medals for women than men.
"It will also be the largest ever integrated para sport programme which will ensure that Birmingham 2022 will be a truly historic, inclusive and unforgettable 11 days of sport."
When does the Commonwealth Games start?
The Games start on Thursday 28 July 2022 with the opening ceremony and finish on Monday 8 August. July 29 will be the first day of sport, with highlights including gymnastics, cycling, swimming and para swimming.
The BBC have exclusive rights to broadcast the Games in the UK, and BBC Sport will show more than 200 hours of action across up to 11 live streams. Coverage and analysis will be provided by many famous sporting faces, including Sir Chris Hoy, Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle, Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis, Jess Ennis-Hill, Rebecca Adlington and Ellie Simmonds.
Birmingham 2022 CEO Ian Reid said: "This is a significant moment for Birmingham 2022 and we are very proud to be working with the BBC as the Domestic Broadcast Rights Holder for the Games. The BBC’s record in covering major sports events is truly outstanding and we can’t wait to work with them on our edition of the Commonwealth Games."
Where is the opening ceremony for Commonwealth Games 2022?
The opening ceremony will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, and Duran Duran will be returning to their home town to headline the event.
Other talent taking part includes Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini, under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness. Samantha Oxborough, a graduate of The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will perform the national anthem with City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
The stadium will hold a live audience of 30,000 people for the event, and it's expected that around a billion people will be watching the event on TV, which will be broadcast on BBC One.
“We are so proud to be returning to our home town to close the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.” - Roger TaylorDuran Duran join @birminghamcg22 for unforgettable Opening Ceremony - tickets avail but selling fast- visit https://t.co/dNyWW8V8xc for details! pic.twitter.com/jnqA5SyppnJuly 20, 2022
Which countries are in the Commonwealth Games?
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Botswana
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Cook Islands
- Cyprus
- Dominica
- England
- Eswatini
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- The Gambia
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Grenada
- Guernsey
- Guyana
- India
- Isle of Man
- Jamaica
- Jersey
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Niue
- Norfolk Island
- Northern Ireland
- Pakistan
- Papa New Guinea
- Rwanda
- Saint Helena
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- Scotland
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Tanzania
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Wales
- Zambia
The Commonwealth was established in 1949 and has 56 member states, most of which are former territories of the British Empire. For the Commonwealth Games, all 56 member states of the Commonwealth are invited to participate alongside other territories who do not compete separately in the Olympics but compete in the Commonwealth Games under their own flags.
As of July 22, all 72 Commonwealth Games Associations have confirmed they will send athletes to the 2022 games in Birmingham.
The Commonwealth Games, first held in 1930, are a celebration of sport and human achievement. @Birminghamcg22 will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations take part in 11 days of spectacular sport. #DYK The Queen is Patron of @thecgf and The Earl of Wessex is Vice Patron? pic.twitter.com/iPiq5OfLPaOctober 7, 2021
Commonwealth Games 2022: Tickets
Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are available at Birmingham2022.com (opens in new tab), and while there are still some sessions available, tickets are selling fast and there's limited availability for medal sessions and ceremonies.
The events that are currently sold out are: swimming, mountain biking, cycling time trial, cycling road race, artistic gymnastics and triathlon and para triathlon.
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
