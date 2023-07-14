Model Karlie Kloss gives birth to her second child and he's already a trendsetter with this adorable accessory
The 30-year-old has two children with husband and businessman Joshua Kushner
Model Karlie Kloss has given birth to her second child and he's already a trendsetter wearing this adorable accessory.
Just two months after announcing her pregnancy at the Met Gala, the supermodel has welcomed a baby boy - her second child with businessman Joshua Kushner and he was the first to share their happy news with fans on Instagram.
And it looks like they've no trouble yet with getting a baby to sleep as he looks cosy all wrapped up in a baby swaddle wearing a blue knitted beanie hat - a newborn baby essential.
Joshua uploaded a close up snap of his newborn son sleeping and captioned it, "welcome to (world emoji and red heart)" followed by his birth date "7.11.23."
Karlie announced her surprise pregnancy in an epic way at the Met Gala as she walked the red carpet showing off her baby bump in a skin tight dress.
At the time she joked to US Vogue, "I’ve got a plus one, shhh… don’t tell anybody.”
The couple who met in 2012 got engaged in 2018 and married that same year before holding a second wedding in July 2019 and they have their eldest son Levi Joseph who was born in 2021.
Speaking about motherhood and how it's changed her, Karlie told the Today Show, viewers, “I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this.’ It’s just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid.
“Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now.”
Fans have sent their congratulations at their lovely arrival. One fan wrote, "Welcome Levi’s little brother. Congratulations to the proud parents and grandparents, and especially much love to Levi."
Another fan put, "Another person to adore Levi!!! Welcome to this world baby kk!!!!"
While a third fan added, "Huge congratulations, so happy for you, Karlie and the whole family!!!!"
They have not yet revealed his baby name but we think it will be just as adorable as the Christmas-inspired baby name Levi.
