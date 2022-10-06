Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal gender of their baby in adorable video

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed the gender of their baby in an adorable video.

The parents-to-be, who found love on ITV's Love Island in 2019, shared the news that they are expecting their first child together (opens in new tab) in September.

Now, the social media influencer and boxing pro have revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl.

In a gender reveal video shared on the couple's Instagram accounts, Molly and Tommy can be seen embracing each other in front of a huge balloon with lettering that reads 'Boy or Girl?' on the front.

Popping the balloon with a pin, the pair beam with joy as pink confetti spills out everywhere.

Captioning the post, Molly and Tommy simply wrote, "OUR LITTLE… 👼🏼☁️"

On her YouTube channel, Molly shared details of her pregnancy so far, revealing that she won't be sharing her exact due date of her little girl with fans.

"It’s just not something I’m going to share. From around my videos you guys are definitely going to work out around the time my baby is due," the Pretty Little Thing Creative Director explained.

"I feel like sharing dates and stuff, anything can happen," she added, explaining why she and Tommy are keeping that detail to themselves.

Molly also shared on Instagram that she kept the pregnancy news a secret from Tommy until the day after she found out.

"I didn’t tell Tommy the night I found out I waited until the next day – it was absolute torture but I wanted to find the right way to tell him," she wrote to her followers.

"I was one day (one day) late on my period but I am usually bang on time! I had a test in the drawer anyway so I just took it – I probably wouldn’t have actively gone to get a test for a while because I didn’t feel any different AT ALL," she continued, when one fan asked why she decided to take a pregnancy test.