Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague announces she’s pregnant with her and boyfriend Tommy Fury’s first baby

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who first met on Love Island (opens in new tab) back in 2019, have previously spoke about wanting children and the couple has shared their happy news with fans on Instagram.

Molly, 23, made the pregnancy (opens in new tab) announcement in an Instagram video which Tommy also shared on his profile and captioned it, "'I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet".

The black and white video shows a clip of Molly's same pledge to Tommy when they were in Love Island.

And Tommy, who is the half-brother of heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury (opens in new tab), can be seen planting a kiss on her baby bump in the unexpected next clip.

Their baby news comes as fans started speculating that the model could be pregnant after she started uploading snaps from her chest up wearing loose fitting clothing.

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And celebrities and fans alike have gone wild for the news.

Mrs Hinch (opens in new tab) wrote, "I can’t even cope 😭 mollyyyyyy!! I am crying into my pasta 😂😂 lots of love to you both xxxxx ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Love Island's Maura Higgins wrote, "AND THERE WE GO IM CRYING AGAIN!!!!!!LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️"

And former Love Islander Montana Rose Brown added, "Stop this is amazing!!!! Congratulations love birds ❤️❤️❤️"

The couple recently returned from a break in Switzerland.

A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Speaking about wanting kids, Tommy previously confessed to The Sun, "I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.

"I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future…"

Pretty Little Thing Creative Director Molly-Mae, who lives with Tommy in Trafford, recently opened up about her seven-year battle with endometriosis (opens in new tab) in a YouTube video.

She explained, "From the age of 15 I knew something was really, really not right. I cannot explain the levels of pains I've experienced in recent years through my period. I've nearly called an ambulance on multiple occasions because of the level of pain I was in," the influencer shared.

"I was fearful for my life. I'd ask myself: 'If I'm in this much agonising pain, what is happening in my body?' I'd wonder if I was going to see the next morning because the pain would always happen in the night. It was horrendous."

Our expert consultant gynaecologists, Mr Denis Tsepov and Mr Shaheen Khazali say that many women find out they have endometriosis after struggling to get pregnant (opens in new tab) as this is one side effect of the condition.

But Molly found out she had it after seeing a doctor following symptoms of painful sex and urged others to seek help if suffering.

And now Molly is pregnant, we send our Congratulations to both her and Tommy!