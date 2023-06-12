Mrs Hinch shares heartache over son Ronnie's double hospital dash and stay - 'arms bandaged with cannulas'

Mrs Hinch has shared her heartache over son Ronnie being rushed to hospital twice as as she get fights back tears over 'arms bandaged with cannulas'.

The home cleaning influencer who is mum to sons Ronnie, three, and Lennie, two, is often sharing her tips with fans on Instagram but after a week of being quiet, Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe - has explained her 'radio silence'.

Sophie, who is married to husband Jamie, detailed her harrowing week that has seen her rush her first child Ronnie to accident and emergency twice and has resulted in him being admitted onto a children's ward.

The influencer shared her harrowing experience with fans as she tries to come to terms with what's happened.

She shared, "Everything just seems like fog right now. Rons temp spiked to over 40 and his neck was swelling, limited head movements, I couldn't keep meds or fluid in him.

"We were taken to A&E and sent home with antibiotics and it just didn't feel right. My gut told me no. So after phoning 111 we were taken back in and thankfully admitted."

She explained how Ronnie had been put on IV antibiotics and has been showing signs of a "slow improvement" but the anxious wait isn't over as she shared "we will be in here for a little longer yet" while they control his temperature and the antibiotics kick in.

"Absolutely nothing prepares you for something like this does it."

She went on to describe seeing "so many innocent arms bandaged with cannulas" and added "I just can't comprehend the whole thing" and thanked her followers for their support.

She gave fans a sweet insight into Ronnie's first time in an ambulance when she wrote, "Ron smiled away in the ambulance, loved seeing all the buttons and wires and now thinks his cannula is his own little wire of magic."

Mrs Hinch recently celebrated the second-year anniversary of getting her three alpacas Roy, Rodney and Raymond to her home at Hinch Farm.

