Murder Mystery 2: Release date, trailer and cast of the Netflix film
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back for the sequel
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
TV fans are eager to know the Murder Mystery 2 release date, following the huge success of the first film in 2019.
In the original Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston played a cop and a hairdresser respectively and, while on a holiday intended to fix their marriage, find themselves framed for murder. Four years later, the duo are returning as full-time detectives embarking on yet another mystery solving excursion.
The Murder mystery 2 release date announcement comes not long after that of another popular Netflix show, You season 4 (opens in new tab), while fans of Netflix dramas have also been asking where is Treason filmed (opens in new tab) and has Dead to Me been cancelled (opens in new tab). So, if you're looking for your next detective story with plenty of humour involved too, then you'll probably want to know when Murder Mystery 2 is coming out...
Murder Mystery 2 release date
Murder Mystery 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday 31 March. It is the sequel to the 2019 movie Murder Mystery, which is one of Netflix's most successful originals ever, with over 30 million account holders watching it in the first three days of release.
Filming for the sequel took place in 2022 and wrapped up in April, and we know that the locations used for filming include Hawaii and Paris. Since then, production has been handled by Adam Sandler's company, Happy Madison Productions, and the release date for the film was announced on 30 January 2023.
Struggling as full-time detectives, Nick & Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own wedding. Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston return in MURDER MYSTERY 2 on March 31 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/2ck196mxtSJanuary 18, 2023
What happens in Murder Mystery 2?
Murder Mystery 2 sees Nick and Audrey Spitz returning as full-time detectives running their own agency. However, they find themselves in trouble once again when their friend is kidnapped at his own wedding.
The Netflix synopsis reads: "Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.
"But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin - making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect."
The streaming service adds, "Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris."
Murder Mystery 2 cast
- Adam Sandler as Nick
- Jennifer Aniston as Audrey
- Adeel Akhtar as The Maharajah
- John Kani as Colonel Ulenda
- Mark Strong as Miller
- Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Helene
- Kuhoo Verma as Saira
In addition, Money Heist's Enrique Arce, Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent, Scandal star Tony Goldwyn, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Zurin Villanueva and Bad Moms star Annie Mumolo have also joined the cast, though their roles have not yet been revealed.
Murder Mystery 2 trailer
Netflix released the trailer for Murder Mystery 2 on Monday 30 January across Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. They wrote "Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back! MURDER MYSTERY 2 premieres on 31 March."
In the trailer, between shots of both Paris and the Maharajah's private island, Nick and Audrey are seen enjoying the lavish festivities taking place at their friend's wedding. After it becomes clear the Maharajah has been kidnapped, the guests become suspects and the Spitzes head to Paris to try and solve the mystery.
Fans were quick to share their excitement about the upcoming film, flooding the comments with praise. One fan wrote, "These are the best movies!! The chemistry these two have!!!" Another said: "I can't wait I loved the first film! 😂👏🏼".
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Lemon and rhubarb posset
Sweet, citrus lemon paired with sticky tangy rhubarb - a match made in heaven. Perfect for two...
By Jess Meyer • Published
-
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo welcome their third baby together
Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo welcomed baby number three
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Married at First Sight Australia 2023 cast: Meet the season 10 couples
We tell all about the Married at First Sight Australia 2023 cast, as the tenth season gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where is Countdown filmed? All you need to know about the hit Channel 4 show
The word-making and number crunching show is in it's 87th season
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Zoe Ball today and why isn't she on BBC Radio 2?
Where is Zoe Ball today and why isn't she on BBC Radio 2? We reveal the real reason the broadcasting star is not on the airwaves.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who was voted off Dancing on Ice last night?
ITV viewers are wondering who left Dancing on Ice 2023 on Sunday night
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How many children does Jennifer Lopez have and who is her husband?
Ahead of JLo's new movie Shotgun Wedding being released we look at all you need to know about her family life.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who are the Dragons on Dragons' Den and how much are they worth?
We take a look at who are the Dragons on Dragons' Den season 20 and their net worth as the BBC One show returns
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
When is Happy Valley on next and how many episodes in season 3?
Viewers who can't get enough of the BBC drama want to know when is Happy Valley on next and how many episodes they can look forward to in season 3.
By Emily Stedman • Published