Murder Mystery 2: Release date, trailer and cast of the Netflix film

In the original Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston played a cop and a hairdresser respectively and, while on a holiday intended to fix their marriage, find themselves framed for murder. Four years later, the duo are returning as full-time detectives embarking on yet another mystery solving excursion.

Murder Mystery 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday 31 March. It is the sequel to the 2019 movie Murder Mystery, which is one of Netflix's most successful originals ever, with over 30 million account holders watching it in the first three days of release.

Filming for the sequel took place in 2022 and wrapped up in April, and we know that the locations used for filming include Hawaii and Paris. Since then, production has been handled by Adam Sandler's company, Happy Madison Productions, and the release date for the film was announced on 30 January 2023.

What happens in Murder Mystery 2?

Murder Mystery 2 sees Nick and Audrey Spitz returning as full-time detectives running their own agency. However, they find themselves in trouble once again when their friend is kidnapped at his own wedding.

The Netflix synopsis reads: "Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

"But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin - making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect."

The streaming service adds, "Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris."

Murder Mystery 2 cast

Adam Sandler as Nick

as Nick Jennifer Aniston as Audrey

as Audrey Adeel Akhtar as The Maharajah

as The Maharajah John Kani as Colonel Ulenda

as Colonel Ulenda Mark Strong as Miller

as Miller Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Helene

as Countess Helene Kuhoo Verma as Saira

In addition, Money Heist's Enrique Arce, Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent, Scandal star Tony Goldwyn, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Zurin Villanueva and Bad Moms star Annie Mumolo have also joined the cast, though their roles have not yet been revealed.

Murder Mystery 2 trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Murder Mystery 2 on Monday 30 January across Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. They wrote "Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back! MURDER MYSTERY 2 premieres on 31 March."

In the trailer, between shots of both Paris and the Maharajah's private island, Nick and Audrey are seen enjoying the lavish festivities taking place at their friend's wedding. After it becomes clear the Maharajah has been kidnapped, the guests become suspects and the Spitzes head to Paris to try and solve the mystery.

Fans were quick to share their excitement about the upcoming film, flooding the comments with praise. One fan wrote, "These are the best movies!! The chemistry these two have!!!" Another said: "I can't wait I loved the first film! 😂👏🏼".

