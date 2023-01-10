When is You season 4 coming out? Netflix release date, cast and trailer

After Netflix dropped the trailer for the show's latest instalment, TV fans have been asking when is You season 4 coming out?

It was two years ago when Netflix confirmed that Joe Goldberg's story isn't over yet, and that the enduringly popular show You would return for a fourth season. Now, the wait is almost over and for those who are desperate to know how the serial killer has re-invented himself this time, we've got everything you need to know about You season 4.

When is You season 4 coming out?

You season 4 will be released on Netflix on Thursday 9 February 2023. The series will be split into two parts, and You part two will be released on Netflix a month later, on Thursday 9 March.

Filming for the show's fourth season started March 21, 2022 and wrapped up on August 27, ready for the show to air almost a year and a half after the most recent season. There will be 10 episodes in the new season - with five released at a time - and Netflix dropped the trailer on Monday 9 Jan. The caption teased, "New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past."

Announcing the fourth season of You, showrunner Sera Gamble said: "We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons.

"The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

What happens in You season 4?

Season 4 of You sees Joe take on the new persona of a lecturer in London, under the pseudonym Professor Jonathan Moore. In the trailer, Joe says, "Allow me to reintroduce myself: I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will."

After faking his own death, murdering his wife Love Quinn and leaving his son in California with his library co-worker Dante, Joe fled the country and reinvented his life. The teaser trailers for season 4 show Joe adjusting to his life as a lecturer in London, surrounded by a new circle of friends.

As usual, there's a couple of potential love interests in Joe's sights. The first is Marienne Bellamy, who Joe had a brief fling with in series three, and the other is a new character, Kate, who is an art gallery director described as "fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious [and] misses nothing."

Speaking to TV Line (opens in new tab), Penn Badgley confirmed viewers can expect Joe to fall back into old habits, despite is new life. He said: "I think Joe will remain the same. Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatised and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they're ever going to heal and change. I don't know if it's possible for someone who's that far gone."

However, in an interview for Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), Badgley revealed that You season 4 has a few new tricks up its sleeve: "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format," he explained. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Judging by the trailer, it looks like You season 4 is turning into a bit of a murder mystery, with Joe playing detective. And the shoe is on the other foot this season, because it looks like he might be the one being stalked, if the sinister text messages he receives are anything to go by.

You season 4 location

You season 4 is set in London. This might come as a surprise to some viewers, as the end of series 3 showed Joe in Paris search for his latest obsession, Marienne.

Although some of the season will still be set in Paris - after Joe tracks Marienne down to the city - most of You season 4 was filmed in London, some of which was on location at at Royal Holloway University.

One fan took to TikTok to share a video of the cast out filming (opens in new tab). The caption read, "Arrived to campus today and they were filming You season 4."

Meanwhile, the MailOnline (opens in new tab) shared some pictures of Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle on set in London. The photos showed Badgley's character Joe sporting a beard and longer hair as part of his new look, while Gabrielle - who plays Marienne - was spotted running through the street. Perhaps Joe has finally caught up with her?

You season 4 cast

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore

as Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

as Marienne Bellamy Lukas Gage as Adam

as Adam Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

as Kate Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

as Lady Phoebe Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia

as Nadia Ed Speleers as Rhys

as Rhys Brad Alexander as Edward

as Edward Niccy Lin as Sophie

as Sophie Aidan Cheng as Simon

as Simon Stephen Hagan as Malcolm

as Malcolm Ben Wiggins as Roald

as Roald Eve Austin as Gemma

as Gemma Ozioma Whenu as Blessing

as Blessing Dario Coates as Connie

as Connie Sean Pertwee as Vic

as Vic Alison Pargeter as Dawn

as Dawn Adam James as Elliot

There are both new and familiar faces featuring in season 4 of You. While Penn Badgley is reprising his role of obsessive stalker Joe, Tati Gabrielle will also return as Marienne, the librarian and Joe's most recent obsession.

Joining the cast is Euphoria star Lukas Gage as Adam, "the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards." Netflix added via twitter (opens in new tab): "One thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want."

Meanwhile, Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie will take on the role of female lead, Kate, who's best friend Lady Phoebe is played by EastEnders star Tilly Keeper.

