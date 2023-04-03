Where was Murder Mystery 2 filmed? Locations featured in the Netflix mystery comedy
The lucky cast filmed in some beautiful locations
Some locations featured in Murder Mystery 2 are instantly recognisable. Others are opulent and beautiful, but viewers may not know where they can be found.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler had such great chemistry in Murder Mystery, that Netflix didn't hesitate to bring the pair back for Murder Mystery 2 (opens in new tab). The second outing sees the sleuthing pair quit their day jobs, and setting up their own agency dedicated to full time crime busting. This time around, the scene of the crime takes the couple to a beautiful private island, then into Europe to some of the world's most famous landmarks. The Murder Mystery 2 ending (opens in new tab) is filled with chaos and laughter that are part of the franchise trademarks, apparently setting up yet another sequel. Read on to find out where the cast and crew were spotted while filming the explosive second outing of the Murder Mystery series.
Where was Murder Mystery 2 filmed?
Murder Mystery 2 filmed in Hawaii and France. In Hawaii, scenes were filmed in O’ahu at Kualoa Regional Park, Lanikuhonua Lagoon in Ko Olina, and the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute.
According to Atlas of Wonders (opens in new tab), When the helicopter flies over the Secret Island, this is Moli'i Pond at Kualoa Regional Park on Oahu Island, Hawaii. The Kualoa Regional Park is located at Kāneʻohe Bay, covering 153 acres just across from the Pali-ku (cliffs) of the Koʻolau Range. The white sandy beaches are popular with visitors, especially wetland bird watchers admiring the huge variety of species to take in.
The Lanikuhonua Lagoon is part of the Lanikuhonua nature preserve on Ko Olina. Ko Onlina is 642 acres in size, consisting of a host of lagoons interconnected with pathways. The area is known for luxury resorts, as well as the beauty of its lagoons.
The Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute (opens in new tab) is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Hawaiian culture, and can be used as a wedding and event space also. Scenes filmed at the location include the seaside bar, where the ransom is negotiated.
In France, scenes were filmed at The Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, the opera house Palais Garnier, the Love Lock Bridge, and the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte.
The Arc de Triomphe was used as the location for Nick and Audrey Sptiz to bring the ransom money in exchange for Vik. Easily one of France's most recognisable monuments, the Arc de Triomphe stands at the western end of the Champs-Élysées at the centre of Place Charles de Gaulle. It honours those who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars, with names of French victories and generals inscribed on its surfaces.
A Murder Mystery 2 crew member shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures to Instagram, including one of filming taking place at the Arc de Triomphe.
The Eiffel Tower is another landmark instantly recognisable around the globe. According to House Beautiful (opens in new tab), a lot of night time filming took place at the tower - it takes centre stage as part of the final showdown in the finale. Some of these shots were filmed using stunt doubles, with one sharing her thoughts about the process to Instagram.
Lauryn Lulu said "Super blessed and thankful to work as Jennifer Aniston’s stand in on #murdermystery2 last year! Reading scenes with Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler was a life changing experience for me and formative in pursuing my career as an actress. It was the most fun set to work on, you could always tell Adam was coming to set when you heard music…he carried around a JBL speaker everywhere and blasted everything from the Beastie Boys to the Supremes to Dr. Dre to Bob Dylan! The vibe was rad and the movie is hilarious."
Elsewhere in Paris, the Les Cailloux restaurant and opera house Palais Garnier can be seen in the background of some shots. Nick and Audrey also renew their vows at the famous Love Lock Bridge, famous for people writing their names on a lock, before attaching it to the bridge, and throwing the key into the River Seine. Placing further locks to the bridge is now banned, due to the extra weight they were placing on it.
The film also features the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte (opens in new tab) in Maincy. The 17th century building has been the backdrop to many major historical events and seen its creator, Nicolas Fouquet, evicted following an extraordinary trial. The Château and gardens are open for visitors, and regularly hosts events and celebrations.
Where is the Murder Mystery 2 house?
The Murder Mystery 2 house featuring Nick and Audrey's large room was filmed at Banyan House in Hawaii.
The a seven-bedroom 14,000-square-foot property is located just outside downtown Honolulu at 4369 Royal Place, and has also featured in the Magnum P.I series. The luxury beachside home is available to rent (opens in new tab), and has an extensive list of amenities.
Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 release date and cast
Tully and Kate are back for the final installment of their friendship fighting story
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Thomas Cashman prison sentence - how long did he get for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel?
He's been found guilty of 5 charges
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
