Treason on Netflix: Where is it filmed and what is it based on?

Spy thriller fans are in for a treat this Christmas as Treason is set to release on Netflix and fans are already asking where is it filmed and what is it based on?

The new series is expected to have you on the edge of your seat with its espionage storyline, created by Matt Charman.

We have all you need to know about the upcoming episodes...

Where is Treason on Netflix filmed?

Treason on Netflix is filmed entirely in London and Kent. Part of the series was filmed in Borough Market with other locations including Southwark Park and America Street. Meanwhile, in Hertfordshire, Childwickbury Manor was used as a location and south eastern parts of Kent also features.

One of the van stunts was captured on Endsleigh Street as a road closure had to be put in place for film crews to capture the moment on camera. And Gordon Square was said to be chosen because it has plenty of university buildings and businesses which make it perfect to control.

Filming is said to have started back in January 2022 and wrapped in August 2022, according to What's on Netflix.

What is Treason on Netflix based on?

Treason on Netflix is based on an MI6 deputy's bright future as it takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life. Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

Treason is released on Netflix on Boxing Day, Monday, 26th December 2022. All five episodes of the spy thriller will be available to watch from then, so you can either binge or watch at your own leisure.

Who is in the cast of Treason?

The cast of Treason features Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence, Oona Chaplin as Maddy De Costa, Olga Kurylenko as Kara Yerzov, Ciaran Hinds as Sir Martin Angelis, and Tracy Ifeachor as Dede.

You might recognise Olga Kurylenko and Charlie Cox as they both play characters in the MCU Taskmaster and Daredevil respectively.

And fans are delighted to see Charlie back on screens. One fan wrote, "Clicked as fast as I could as soon as I saw Charlie Cox. I am so glad he's getting the limelight he deserves."

Another fan put, "Charlie Cox deserves top billing in Hollywood. He is fantastic in anything he stars in."

And a third fan added, "Wow it's so refreshing to see Charlie Cox doing other stuff outside of Daredevil."

Treason Netflix reviews

Reviews for Treason on Netflix are mixed so far, with Vicky Jessop at the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) describing it as "a breathless thriller that lacks bite". But they did praise Olga Kurylenko who is said to "shine" in the pertinent tale of "politics and Russian spies".

Meanwhile, Yahoo! (opens in new tab) reporter Martin Carr, says it's a "conventional spy thriller with a few surprises". He explained, "For the most part, this feels like a solid ensemble who recognise they might not be in an outstanding piece of work. Everything is by the numbers and ticks every box without any fuss, but ultimately Treason lacks any suspense, even if a propulsive soundtrack might suggest otherwise. Under these constraints there is little that Charlie Cox can do but get by on screen presence, since any semblance of plot seems incapable of helping him out."

And Jasper Rees at the Telegraph (opens in new tab) sums it up as, "Russian spies, double-crossing British spooks, a baby-faced head of MI6 - this 100mph thriller is loopy, self-serious and a lot of fun"

