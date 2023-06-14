Netflix's The Crown set to pay ultimate tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in final season
The 6th and final series of the hit show is in production and here's what we know so far...
Netflix's The Crown is to pay ultimate tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II when the sixth and final season airs.
The popular show has seen three actresses - Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton - depict the role of the former monarch throughout various stages of her life from season one to season five.
Following the Queen's death last year, producers decided to continue filming, but making it the sixth and final season and there's reports that the streaming service plans to pay tribute to the late Queen by featuring a line up of its biggest stars from The Crown cast.
All three actresses who played the late Majesty are set to appear once again as its claimed new scenes have been filmed starring them.
But that's not all, newcomer Viola Prettejohn will play a very young Queen Elizabeth II during her younger years from the war time.
According to The Sun, the decision to revisit the Queen's life and mark it in someway came after record-breaking viewers tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral.
The insider teased, "Netflix are playing a clever hand with these four queens, bringing the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end after telling virtually all of her life story over 60 episodes.
“It also indicated the respect and affection which the creators have for the lates monarch, even though they might not feel the same way about the royals as an institution."
They added, "The idea would most likely have been devised last year, around the time that the Queen passed away, as a way of paying tribute to her. Getting the actresses together was no feat as both Claire and Olivia went on to bigger things after making The Crown and have packed schedules.”
The Crown previously shared a statement defending the show after it was branded 'deliberately hurtful' to royals and fans are eagerly awaiting season 6, which is set to air in 2023.
And while the sixth season is set to feature events leading up to the Queen's death, there is talk of creators of The Crown making a film about the Windsors - looking at Elizabeth before her reign or the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.
