Pixie Lott is pregnant with her first child with husband Oliver Cheshire as they share cute 'bump kiss' snaps

Pixie Lott is pregnant with her first child with husband Oliver Cheshire and they've shared some cute 'bump kiss' snaps.

The singer who got engaged to her model boyfriend in 2016, shared her news with Vogue and with fans on Instagram and revealed the baby is due in September.

To announce their special pregnancy, Oliver shared a series of photographs of them holding their baby scan and one of him sweetly kissing her growing baby bump.

He captioned it, "We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own."

Friends and fans have been congratulating the couple on their happy news. One wrote, "Amazing news congratulations guys."

Another fan put, "Congratulations to you both! Exciting times."

And a third fan added, "OMG SO CUTE U TWO!! Congrats babes."

The Voice kids judge previously revealed she felt broody to start a family of her own.

In an interview with The Sun, Pixie said, "Family is everything for me so I would love to have my own family when I can find the time. When the time is right I would love that. It’s such an amazing thing to have.

“We were planning to have our wedding this year and now ­everything is so up in the air, we’ve just delayed it."

Pixie and Oliver finally got married in June 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Pixie revealed, "I was approaching the 28-week mark by the time we celebrated our first anniversary on 6 June, and we just feel very lucky that it’s all working out.

"We’re not planning on having a gender reveal party, although we do know what we’re having. We were so excited to find out, it’s nice to keep that information just for us. Feeling the little kicks with Oli has been magical and I am hooked on getting the little outfits – we are so excited."

Pixie also admitted she was inspired by stars such as Rihanna who is pregnant with her second child, for juggling pregnancy with performing.

She admitted, "When I see someone like Rihanna continuing to perform while pregnant, I find it really inspiring. There are some amazing women out there doing it – it’s definitely possible. Of course, I haven’t entered the newborn stage – they call it the fourth trimester – when you don’t get much sleep. I’m very aware I might feel differently then."

