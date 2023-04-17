Pregnant Britain's Got Talent star Amy Lou Smith gives birth hours before show audition airs

Britain's Got Talent 2023 (opens in new tab) star Amy Lou Smith has given birth just hours before her show audition was aired on ITV1.

The talented singer, who works as a sunbed shop receptionist in the West Midlands, told Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and new judge Bruno Tonioli (opens in new tab) that she was 30 weeks pregnant (opens in new tab) during the auditions.

And as fans watched her storm through to the next round after her rendition of Beyonce (opens in new tab)'s ballad Listen got four votes, Amy missed tuning into the show as she was in hospital cradling her newborn baby Aida.

Amanda joked on the show that she feared the baby might have 'dropped out' after the mum-to-be hit the high notes, but the auditions were filmed back in January and Amy actually gave birth to her baby girl on Saturday - just hours before her audition aired.

Amy, who already has a four-year-old son, told The Mirror, “She is absolutely perfect and healthy in every single form. I am so overwhelmed with all the love and support I’ve received from being on the show. I cannot put into words how in love we are with our perfect little girl. She’s made the family complete.

“I love being a mum and I’m beyond grateful and blessed that I’ve been able to welcome Aida into the world. It all feels like a dream right now and I keep having to pinch myself to make sure it’s not."

Amy admitted she didn't hear that her audition would be aired until the day before but by that time she was already booked in to give birth (opens in new tab) to Aida.

She explained, “So we were so shocked! I hadn’t told anybody on the show I was having her this weekend - so it’s crazy! As a family we are so in love and I’m so overwhelmed by all the kindness that has come our way. My own little BGT baby!”

And both mum and baby have already had a taste of fame as nurses "swarmed" her room after watching the audition in the offices.

“What a day yesterday was for me. Life has gone crazy as you may imagine and the feedback and comments and positivity from the show is just insane - I’m so happy.” Amy added.

Amy thanks her fans on Facebook for their support, she wrote, "I want to thank every single person who has sent me beautiful comments , well wishes , and love and support for the birth of my new baby girl and my Britains got talent audition Saturday night.

"I am reading all your messages in between my newborn baby cuddles , as you can imagine life is pretty crazy right now but I am so thankful to you all…. And I’ll get back to you all when I’m out of the beautiful baby bubble that I’m currently in.. love you all very much x"

One fan wrote, "Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful daughter enjoy the newborn cuddles they are precious. You were amazing on Britain's Got Talent so happy for you."

Another fan put, "Aww, congratulations!! You were amazing on the show and gave me goosebumps."

While a third fan added, "Congratulations on the birth of your daughter, and wow what an audition."

For those who missed it, you can watch Amy Lou's full audition below...

Britain's Got Talent continues this Saturday and Sunday on ITV1 AT 8pm and ITV+1 an hour later. It can also be streamed on ITVX.