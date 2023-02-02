Renaissance World Tour: How much are Beyoncé tickets and how can you get them?
With four separate presales, we explain how you can bag yourself Beyoncé tickets
The Queen B has announced her first world tour in seven years, leaving fans eager to know how much are Beyoncé tickets?
Beyoncé sent fans into a spin when she announced a new world tour following the release of her latest album Renaissance, and luckily for us there's five dates lined up for the UK. It was already shaping up to be a great year for music, with Lewis Capaldi tickets (opens in new tab) going on sale just a few months ago, Harry Styles (opens in new tab) returning to Wembley Stadium this summer and of course the return of Glastonbury (opens in new tab) to Worthy Farm - but now there's even more to look forward to.
Competition for Beyoncé tickets is sure to be fierce, with fans already crashing the O2 Priority website during the presale. With further presales on Friday 3 and Monday 6 February, we share everything we know so far about how much are Beyoncé tickets and how you can get your hands on them...
How much are Beyoncé tickets?
Tickets to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour in the UK cost between £50 and £170. While prices may vary according to venue, it's being reported that standard seated tickets cost between £50 and £170 depending on area.
Meanwhile, standing tickets cost more and are priced between £95 and £177. There are also VIP tickets and packages available to purchase, which cost as much as several thousand pounds.
Ticket prices for Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/1TBO5Jgf8OFebruary 2, 2023
Fans on social media have been critical about the cost of tickets, reminding Beyoncé that she'd advised people to "quit their jobs" on her recent single 'Break My Soul'.
One Twitter user wrote, "Beyoncé better price those tickets like someone who told people to quit their jobs last July," while another said, "Hey Beyoncé girl, please don’t forget you told us to quit our jobs on that album. Not too much on those prices please and thanks miss mamas!"
How to get Beyoncé tickets
Tickets for Beyoncé's world tour go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday 7 February. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster (opens in new tab), Live Nation (opens in new tab) and through venue websites
However, there are several opportunities to get your hands on tickets before this date. Separate Live Nation (opens in new tab) and venue presales will take place from 10am to 6pm on Friday 3 February, while while a BeyHive presale will go live on Monday February 6 from 10am to 6pm.
Additionally, an O2 Priority presale has already taken place, kicking off at 10am on Thursday 2 February. During the sale, the company's website and app crashed for some users who were trying to purchase tickets, due to the huge demand.
We apologise to anyone experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyoncé tickets through Priority. Tickets are selling and we're seeing huge demand. We're doing everything we can behind the scenes to help keep the app running smoothly.February 2, 2023
How to get presale Beyoncé tickets
To access the Live Nation presale, fans will need to sign up on the Live Nation website (opens in new tab). They can either create and account or sign in using an existing account, and then sign themselves up to the presale.
To take advantage of the venue presales, fans will need to contact the venues directly for more information or sign up to ticket alerts.
Additionally, existing members of Beyoncé's BeyHive fan group can take advantage of the presale on Monday 6 February. To become a member, fans had to sign up to Beyoncé's mailing list via her website (opens in new tab). However, on February 2 the page was made unavailable - perhaps in an effort from Beyoncé and her team to make sure that only true fans get tickets.
Where is Beyoncé touring in the UK in 2023?
- May 17: Cardiff – Principality Stadium (opens in new tab)
- May 20: Edinburgh – Murrayfield
- May 23: Sunderland – Stadium of Light
- May 29: London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (opens in new tab)
- May 30: London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
