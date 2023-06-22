Prince George gets taste of boarding school life as Kate and William accompany him on prestigious visit
The Wales youngster was spotted visiting Eton college with his parents
Prince George gets his first taste of boarding school life as parents Kate Middleton and Prince William accompany him on a prestigious visit.
- Prince George has been given his first experience of boarding school life as Kate and William take him on a visit to Eton College.
- The Wales youngster appears to be following in his father's footsteps.
- This royal news comes as Princess Charlotte is praised for poise and bravery after 'painful' balcony head bump with little brother Prince Louis.
Prince George has had his first taste of boarding school life after Kate and William take him to visit Eton College where Prince William once studied.
The nine-year-old Wales youngster who currently attends Lambrook school alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, was pictured visiting Eton with his parents earlier this week.
While many families want to know what to look out for when buying a school uniform, royal fans are wondering what Prince George is doing at Eton.
The special outing comes after Prince George attended the King's birthday parade and Trooping the Colour, in which he was told on by his sister Charlotte for 'wiping his sneeze on his trousers'.
And we previously reported how Prince George's possible departure to boarding school could affect his sister Charlotte.
For the college visit Prince George wore a pair of navy shorts, short sleeved shirt and black shoes as he stood next to William who was wearing a blue jacket and navy trousers.
Meanwhile, mum Kate wore an aquamarine coloured dress with pointed ballerina flat shoes and appeared to speak to two Eton employees.
According to Hello! The Wales trio were standing near an archway by a sign that reads 'Porters' Lodge' and previous reports about the school explain that through the doors is a school yard with a statue of the college's founder King Henry VI.
Speculation has gathered as to whether Prince George will follow in his father's footsteps and enrol in the college when he turns 13.
One fan tweeted, "Perhaps they bring him there to see the school himself so he'll know if he likes it."
A second fan claimed, "We know Eton wont reject George but I love how the Wale’s go through the correct process and protocols at the correct time."
Another fan added, "If George goes to Eton he could walk to his home. William used to walk to Windsor Castle every weekend to spend time with Queen Elizabeth."
And one fan shared, "In case you’re wondering why they’re visiting Eton when Prince George is only 10 (or almost 10)..." and posted a snipped of entry requirements which reads, "Like Radley College, the third school to uphold the all-boys, all-boarding tradition, entry into Eton is very competitive. You must register your son three years ahead of his planned entry date...."
In case you’re wondering why they’re visiting #Eton when Prince George is only 10 (or almost 10) pic.twitter.com/TD3JetKJ7pJune 21, 2023
However, there is no official confirmation on this.
Prince William attended Eton in 1995 and became the first senior member of the royal family to go and brother Prince Harry joined him when he was old enough to attend.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Molly-Mae quits her £5million-a-year job after eye-opening realisation about being a mum
Molly-Mae Hague has stepped down as the Creative Director of the UK-based fast fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing, after nearly two years
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Martin Lewis warns travellers against making this serious passport mistake ahead of summer holidays
Holidaymakers must remember to check these important details on their travel documents before going abroad this summer
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Kate Middleton's discipline cues for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis revealed by body language expert
The Princess of Wales' secret signal to help keep her kids in check during royal engagements
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis helps Prince William experience this heartfelt moment he once shared with mum Princess Diana
The youngest member of the Wales family copies an iconic pose his dad William is familiar with
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte 'tells on' Prince George for doing this gross thing during King Charle's birthday parade, lip reader reveals
The Wales youngster is ever keeping her big brother's behaviour in check
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
George, Charlotte and Louis' Father's Day portrait has a sweet nod to the late Queen that you might have missed
The Wales youngsters posed with their dad Prince William but did you notice what made it even more special?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George would be proud as mum Kate Middleton shows off her football knowledge during sweet moment with little boy
The Princess of Wales knows exactly what it's like to be a football mum....
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Kate Middleton being bullied at school is shaping her parenting style with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has chosen to keep her children close by
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life
The Wales youngsters are said to be behind the upcoming royal tour changes
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's unusual method for deciding Prince George's baby name revealed - and it could work for you
The Princess of Wales needed a little help with deciding on what to call the future king.
By Selina Maycock • Published