Prince George gets taste of boarding school life as Kate and William accompany him on prestigious visit

Prince George gets his first taste of boarding school life as parents Kate Middleton and Prince William accompany him on a prestigious visit.

Prince George has had his first taste of boarding school life after Kate and William take him to visit Eton College where Prince William once studied.

The nine-year-old Wales youngster who currently attends Lambrook school alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, was pictured visiting Eton with his parents earlier this week.

While many families want to know what to look out for when buying a school uniform, royal fans are wondering what Prince George is doing at Eton.

The special outing comes after Prince George attended the King's birthday parade and Trooping the Colour, in which he was told on by his sister Charlotte for 'wiping his sneeze on his trousers'.

And we previously reported how Prince George's possible departure to boarding school could affect his sister Charlotte.

For the college visit Prince George wore a pair of navy shorts, short sleeved shirt and black shoes as he stood next to William who was wearing a blue jacket and navy trousers.

Meanwhile, mum Kate wore an aquamarine coloured dress with pointed ballerina flat shoes and appeared to speak to two Eton employees.

Prince William Eton College

According to Hello! The Wales trio were standing near an archway by a sign that reads 'Porters' Lodge' and previous reports about the school explain that through the doors is a school yard with a statue of the college's founder King Henry VI.

Speculation has gathered as to whether Prince George will follow in his father's footsteps and enrol in the college when he turns 13. 

One fan tweeted, "Perhaps they bring him there to see the school himself so he'll know if he likes it."

A second fan claimed, "We know Eton wont reject George but I love how the Wale’s go through the correct process and protocols at the correct time."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton

Another fan added, "If George goes to Eton he could walk to his home. William used to walk to Windsor Castle every weekend to spend time with Queen Elizabeth."

And one fan shared, "In case you’re wondering why they’re visiting Eton when Prince George is only 10 (or almost 10)..." and posted a snipped of entry requirements which reads, "Like Radley College, the third school to uphold the all-boys, all-boarding tradition, entry into Eton is very competitive. You must register your son three years ahead of his planned entry date...."

However, there is no official confirmation on this.

Prince William attended Eton in 1995 and became the first senior member of the royal family to go and brother Prince Harry joined him when he was old enough to attend.

