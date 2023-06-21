Princess Charlotte’s pain as she tries her best to 'Keep Calm and Carry On' after banging heads with Prince Louis
The Wales youngster was determined to keep herself composed but pain proves to be too much for the Princess
Princess Charlotte's pain as she tries to 'Keep Calm and Carry On' after banging heads with Prince Louis.
- Princess Charlotte smiles through the pain after banging heads with Prince Louis before making this subtle move.
- The Wales youngster eventually rubs the side of her head following the accidental clash with her sibling.
- This royal news comes after Princess Charlotte 'tells on' Prince George for doing this gross thing during King Charle's birthday parade, lip reader reveals.
Princess Charlotte shows sign of pain after banging heads with brother Prince Louis during the King Charles' Trooping the Colour celebrations.
Princess Charlotte, eight, has previously been seen 'in charge' at royal events, proving that she is becoming a 'standout star'.
And as she joined members of the Royal Family alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional flypast she demonstrated just how professional she can be when it comes to being a royal.
During the air display, Princess Charlotte leaned in close to her brother Prince Louis, appearing to whisper something to him. But Prince Louis was so enthusiastic that in the heat of the moment, he spun around to speak to his parents at the same time.
The Wales youngster did her best to keep her composure following the collision - staying calm and smiling for the crowds. But eventually she was unable to resist the normal trauma response and discreetly rubbed the side of her head to help ease the pain.
Her delayed reaction has been praised by fans on TikTok. One fan wrote, "that hurt, see how she rubs her head? poor Charlotte.”
Another fan put, "She's so mature, at her age I would be throwing tantrum.”
And a third fan added, "Not sure what’s funnier Lous not even noticing or Charlotte trying not to act like it hurt."
@l0velycatherine ♬ original sound - Ian Asher
But it appeared to be Princess Charlotte's unlucky day as earlier as they first walked onto the balcony, King Charles accidentally 'elbows' Princess Charlotte on the head too before checking she was OK.
And one fan pointed out, "Poor thing. first Charles elbows her and then this, and not one tear."
@_.xlia ♬ son original - Kate🌷
Fans have even commented on how dignified she rubs her head too. One fan wrote, "And she rub her temple with finesse."
While another fan added, "She’s just so poised love her so much."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
