Princess Charlotte’s pain as she tries her best to 'Keep Calm and Carry On' after banging heads with Prince Louis

Princess Charlotte shows sign of pain after banging heads with brother Prince Louis during the King Charles' Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Princess Charlotte, eight, has previously been seen 'in charge' at royal events, proving that she is becoming a 'standout star'.

And as she joined members of the Royal Family alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional flypast she demonstrated just how professional she can be when it comes to being a royal.

During the air display, Princess Charlotte leaned in close to her brother Prince Louis, appearing to whisper something to him. But Prince Louis was so enthusiastic that in the heat of the moment, he spun around to speak to his parents at the same time.

The Wales youngster did her best to keep her composure following the collision - staying calm and smiling for the crowds. But eventually she was unable to resist the normal trauma response and discreetly rubbed the side of her head to help ease the pain.

Her delayed reaction has been praised by fans on TikTok. One fan wrote, "that hurt, see how she rubs her head? poor Charlotte.”

Another fan put, "She's so mature, at her age I would be throwing tantrum.”

And a third fan added, "Not sure what’s funnier Lous not even noticing or Charlotte trying not to act like it hurt."

But it appeared to be Princess Charlotte's unlucky day as earlier as they first walked onto the balcony, King Charles accidentally 'elbows' Princess Charlotte on the head too before checking she was OK.

And one fan pointed out, "Poor thing. first Charles elbows her and then this, and not one tear."

Fans have even commented on how dignified she rubs her head too. One fan wrote, "And she rub her temple with finesse."

While another fan added, "She’s just so poised love her so much."