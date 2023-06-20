Princess Charlotte 'tells on' Prince George for doing this gross thing during King Charle's birthday parade, lip reader reveals
The Wales youngster is ever keeping her big brother's behaviour in check
Princess Charlotte 'tells on' Prince George for doing this gross thing during King Charle's birthday parade, a lip reader has revealed.
- Princess Charlotte is claimed to have said that Prince George 'wiped his sneeze on his trousers' telling mum Kate about what he did during King Charles' birthday parade.
- The Wales youngster was quick to grass on her sibling, reveals a lip reader.
- This royal news comes as George, Charlotte and Louis' Father's Day portrait has a sweet nod to the late Queen that you might have missed.
Princess Charlotte is quick to tell on Prince George for 'wiping his sneeze on his trousers' during the King's birthday parade.
The Wales youngster was riding in the royal carriage with Queen Camilla, her mum Kate and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis when she witnessed the gross habit.
Princess Charlotte is steadily becoming the 'standout star' and seen as the sibling in charge during royal engagements.
And while Prince Louis is normally the sibling with the 'cheeky behaviour', this time it's understood that it was Prince George who wasn't sticking to royal protocol by doing a gross thing after he sneezed while taking part in the Trooping the Colour Horse Guards parade.
Prince George sneezed and while mum Kate reportedly told him, "Bless you", Charlotte is claimed to have spotted her brother's next move - instead of using a tissue, the future king is said to have wiped his snotty hands down his trousers.
According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Charlotte then grassed him up to their mum, just incase she missed his post-sneeze reaction.
He told the Daily Star that Charlotte is understood to have said, "Mum, George wiped it on his trousers.”
The Queen, The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis preparing to leave with a sneeze from George. 🎥 ZDF #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/XhP0TugwlDJune 17, 2023
The sneeze prompted one fan to ask, "I wonder if he is allergic to horses like his mum!"
Kate previously revealed "I'm allergic to horses" when giving a reason for why she doesn't play polo. And two years later the Princess was said to have been trying to overcome her allergy through exposure.
Earlier on during the carriage ride, Prince Louis pegged his nose at the smell of the horses.
But one royal fan has praised George for his manners, "So proud of Prince George how he handled his sneeze. Very nice manners and he conducting him self very maturely for a young boy. He parents should be very proud."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
