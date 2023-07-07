Prince Harry's parenting style is unpicked by body language expert who spots signs of 'joy' and 'protection'

Prince Harry's parenting style has been unpicked by a body language expert and he's showing some 'epic' dad 'protection' skills.

When it comes to parenting, everyone has their own way of doing things, but while Kate Middleton's parenting style is a 'relatable' mix of traditional and modern elements, Prince Harry's parenting displays both 'joy' and 'protection'.

The Duke of Sussex enjoyed some father-daughter time when he was spotted carrying Lilibet through the crowds at this year's 4th of July celebrations near their Montecito home.

The photographs, obtained by Mail Online, show the Duke cradling the toddler who was wearing a blue ditsy floral print dress, white knee socks and red shoes, with her hair in pigtails.

And as Harry makes his way through the celebrations he's got one arm holding her, close to his face while her arms is wrapped around his neck.

And body language expert Darren Stanton, uses this to analyse his parenting style. He told Hello!, "You can tell how caring he is as a father, and how seriously he takes parenting. From the way he is holding her, I can tell he has a lot of joy in that moment while being protective of her."

Prince Harry and Lilibet's celebrations come just hours after King Charles took part in his Scottish coronation and after the best parenting rules we've learnt from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were revealed.

It's not the first time that Prince Harry has displayed he's a 'hands-on' dad. From holding Archie in his arms when he was first-born to keeping him entertained during royal visits.

Darren added, "It’s clear he is at his happiest when with his children and Meghan. He and Meghan show they are very tactile with their children and always have been.

"Harry's body language suggests he is very much a hands-on father, and it’s important to him to be that way with his children. He doesn’t hold back from that."

It is claimed Prince Harry was 'torn between royal duties and staying loyal to his family' in the run up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex deciding to step back as senior royals.

