Prince Harry's parenting style is unpicked by body language expert who spots signs of 'joy' and 'protection'
The Duke of Sussex enjoyed a daddy-daughter date where he displayed some 'protective' parenting
Prince Harry's parenting style has been unpicked by a body language expert and he's showing some 'epic' dad 'protection' skills.
When it comes to parenting, everyone has their own way of doing things, but while Kate Middleton's parenting style is a 'relatable' mix of traditional and modern elements, Prince Harry's parenting displays both 'joy' and 'protection'.
The Duke of Sussex enjoyed some father-daughter time when he was spotted carrying Lilibet through the crowds at this year's 4th of July celebrations near their Montecito home.
The photographs, obtained by Mail Online, show the Duke cradling the toddler who was wearing a blue ditsy floral print dress, white knee socks and red shoes, with her hair in pigtails.
And as Harry makes his way through the celebrations he's got one arm holding her, close to his face while her arms is wrapped around his neck.
And body language expert Darren Stanton, uses this to analyse his parenting style. He told Hello!, "You can tell how caring he is as a father, and how seriously he takes parenting. From the way he is holding her, I can tell he has a lot of joy in that moment while being protective of her."
Prince Harry and Lilibet's celebrations come just hours after King Charles took part in his Scottish coronation and after the best parenting rules we've learnt from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were revealed.
It's not the first time that Prince Harry has displayed he's a 'hands-on' dad. From holding Archie in his arms when he was first-born to keeping him entertained during royal visits.
Darren added, "It’s clear he is at his happiest when with his children and Meghan. He and Meghan show they are very tactile with their children and always have been.
"Harry's body language suggests he is very much a hands-on father, and it’s important to him to be that way with his children. He doesn’t hold back from that."
It is claimed Prince Harry was 'torn between royal duties and staying loyal to his family' in the run up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex deciding to step back as senior royals.
If like Prince Harry, you're a parent, why not browse some of the best Prime Day Baby deals ahead of the big day, visit goodto.com
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
I taught my daughter to tie shoelaces with this hack, and it only takes 4 easy steps
It's the easiest way to teach your kid to tie their shoelaces
By Maddy Biddulph • Published
-
When is The Bear season 2 coming out? Release date and everything we know about the cast
The much anticipated season 2 of The Bear is almost out, here's what you can expect.
By Maddy Biddulph • Published
-
Prince Harry reportedly warned King Charles against doing this for Princess Lilibet's second birthday
The Duke of Sussex's reported actions could explain why Lilibet's second birthday was 'low-key'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Archie has reportedly begun ‘asking about his grandfather’
Prince Harry is “having serious regrets” over the family split
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The subtle way Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to have uncle Prince Harry in their lives still
The Wales kids have barely seen the Duke of Sussex since he moved to LA
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry opens up about how his childhood shaped how he parents Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
"I, as a father, feel a huge responsibility to ensure that I don't pass on any traumas or negative experiences I've had"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t have any more children for this one poignant reason
The royal couple are unlikely to add a third child to their family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The best parenting rules we’ve learnt from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
We may not see much of Archie and Lilibet but Harry and Meghan have shared a lot of insight into how they parent them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Eugenie is following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s example to raise ‘eco conscious’ kids
Princess Eugenie's second child will be born later this year
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi that lasted for nearly 2 hours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a statement detailing the 'relentless pursuit'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published