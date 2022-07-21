Where is Virgin River filmed? Real life locations of Mel's cabin and Jack's bar

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s not just the unfolding love stories that have Virgin River viewers captivated. The rolling mountain scenery and crystal clear lakes have left fans asking where Virgin River is filmed.

The central love story between Virgin River protagonists Jack and Mel, has fans of the Netflix show enthralled. Not only are the characters of the sleepy rural town leaving characters glued to their screens, but the beautiful mountain scenery adds to the escapism of the show. From the infinite views from Mel's cabin, to the Victorian splendour of curmudgeonly Doc’s practice, there’s no shortage of delightful sets and locations. Here’s everything we know about where Virgin River is filmed.

The set locations aren’t the only questions on viewers’ lips. With Jack’s former girlfriend pregnant with twins, questions over their paternity have been raised - fans are keen to find out who is the father of Charmaine’s twins on Virgin River (opens in new tab). Not the only resident questioning her child’s father, Mel’s pregnancy in season 3 (opens in new tab) also left fans reeling. Romantic drama enthusiasts have been quick to draw comparisons between Virgin River and the similarly quaint settings where popular Netflix show Sweet Magnolias is filmed (opens in new tab).

Where is Virgin River filmed?

The external filming of Virgin River takes place in the Canadian city of Vancouver and various locations around British Columbia. Although the town is supposed to be in northern California, every season so far has been filmed in the same Canadian location.

Predominantly, the areas of Squamish, Burnaby, and Port Coquitlam are used within the series. No stranger to being used as a filming set, this area of British Columbia has played host to the shooting of shows including Riverdale, and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, among many others.

While filming in the area, Jack actor Martin Henderson often shares pictures of the beautiful scenery with fans on his Instagram account. Appearing to love being outdoors, he urges fans to get outside and become close to nature.

Is Virgin River a real place?

No, Virgin River is not a real place. Robyn Carr - author of the book series of which the Netflix show is based on - has previously confirmed that Virgin River is a fictional town.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) about the hordes of fans asking her if Virgin River is real, Carr said “I have to remind them that it only exists in our hearts and minds”. She continued to add “But to further that thought, we can have that sense of community in our own neighborhood or school or church group or community center or library association. All we have to do is try to create it. We create it by being helpful neighbors and good friends and positive people”.

Where is Mel's cabin in Virgin River?

The cabin is real, and is in the Murdo Frazer Park in North Vancouver. Built in 1950, the cabin is actually inhabited - it is the home of the park’s caretaker.

Aptly named “The Caretaker’s Cottage”, the cabin is also no stranger to featuring on television. According to Movie Maps (opens in new tab), the cabin featured as the Lost Creek ranger station in Supernatural, and Henry Allen’s home in The Flash. It also featured heavily as Jack’s fishing cabin in Stargate SG-1, and has made a host of further appearances.

When Mel arrives in Virgin River in season 1, the interior of the cabin is in a dilapidated state. She immediately begins to regret her decision to move from the bright lights and comforts of Los Angeles. Hope McCrea promises the cabin will be made fully habitable, finding Mel alternative accommodation. Jack later renovates the cabin to the cosy place Mel comes to call home.

Where is Jack's bar in Virgin River filmed?

The external filming of scenes at Jack’s Bar takes place at the Watershed Grill in Brackendale, North of Vancouver - beside the Squamish River. For the interior scenes, a studio was used.

According to Condé Nast Traveller (opens in new tab), the Watershed Grill is 40 miles north of Vancouver, and is a popular spot for eagle-spotting. The bar and restaurant’s website (opens in new tab) announces it to be “One of Squamish's best kept secrets, our riverside patio provides the best vibes in the corridor”.

Meanwhile, the Instagram account for the Watershed Grill shares not only pictures of the delicious-looking food served, but also the picturesque scenery keen location spotters will recognise. One fan commented on a picture shared by the account, with “I’m ready for some Watershed Gill in July - Virgin River”.

Where is Doc Mullins practice in Virgin River?

Doc Mullins’ Family Practice Clinic can be found in New Westminster, Canada. Built in 1889, the address is 122 First Street, New Westminster.

According to Marie Claire (opens in new tab), the Queen Anne-style property is situated in the historic Queen’s Park neighborhood, and boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wrap-around veranda, and beautiful gardens. The property last went on sale in 2021, for a cool $2.3 million.

Where is the waterfall in Virgin River?

The waterfall is situated in Shannon Falls Provincial Park. According to the park’s website (opens in new tab), Shannon Falls comprises a series of cliffs, and the third highest falls in the province.

The featured flowing waters of Shannon Falls originate from Mount Habrich and Mount Sky Pilot. The area is popular with cyclists, climbers and hikers, and has many viewing platforms providing access to stunning views of the falls.

Where is Snug Cove in Virgin River?

Snug Cove is a community of approximately 3,700 people, on the east coast of Bowen Island, British Columbia. The small coastal town is used as the Virgin River town.

Scenes featuring the characters shopping take place here, and the local library and high street have featured in the show. According to Destination Vancouver (opens in new tab), Snug Cove provides an idyllic escape for those seeking relaxation and wellness. Among the relaxation-inspired experiences on offer, are yoga and massages, horseback riding and scuba diving.

Real life towns like Virgin River

Aside from Snug Cove providing a Virgin River experience, visiting British Columbia will largely offer a similar experience. Near Snug Cove, Burnaby also provides the same Virgin River vibes. The exterior of Hope’s house is found here, as well as Paige’s Bakeaway truck being situated in Burnaby’s Fraser Foreshore Park.

East of Vancouver is Port Coquitlam. Local businesses here have acted as Samz Pub, and Charmaine’s hair salon. Agassiz, 90 minutes east of Vancouver, has the accolade of being the place the “Welcome to Virgin River” sign was placed for filming. Although the only time the town featured, it still has the same beauty and stunning scenery of places featuring heavily in the show.

Virgin River is actually the name of a real stretch of water in the US. Although not related to the series, it's a tributary of the Colorado River in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona. Approximately 162 miles in length, it became Utah's first designated wild and scenic river in 2009. The endangered Virgin River Chub can be found living in this stretch of river.

