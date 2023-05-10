Robert De Niro has become a father for the 7th time at the age of 79 as he admits 'I just had a baby'

The actor's eldest child is 51 and his youngest is now a newborn baby.

Robert De Niro
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 as he admits, "I just had a baby'.

The Godfather star is already a dad to Drena, 51, and son Raphael with ex-wife (opens in new tab) Diahanne Abbott. He has twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith plus son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

It's not clear who the latest baby mom is or what gender the baby (opens in new tab) is or when they were born (opens in new tab) but Robert, who is promoting his new comedy movie About My Father, let slip his happy news when he corrected a reporter, who told him, "I know you have six kids,” to which he clarified, “Seven, actually" before revealing, "I just had a baby."

Speaking about fatherhood, he admitted, "I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice."

He continued, “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Robert De Niro and Son Elliot and split screen with Robert De Niro and son Julian

(Image credit: Getty/Getty)

And while it's possible for men to become fathers later on in life, women who give birth over the age of 35 are considered a geriatric mother (opens in new tab) as women's fertility is affected by the menopause (opens in new tab).

The baby news has sparked a mixed reaction from fans.

One fan tweeted, "Imagine being 51 (as Robert De Niro’s eldest child is) and getting a new baby sibling! wild!!”

Another fan put, "Moral of the story, never give up!”

Diahnne Abbott and son Raphael, split layout with Tookie Smith and twin sons Aaron and Julian sons of Robert De Niro

(Image credit: Getty)

And a third fan added, "I was 20 when I had my first child. I had more energy then to raise children. Each to their own tho, one size does not fit all. Congratulations to Robert."

While a fourth fan pointed out, "I don't know about you, but when I'm 79, I'll be happy just to remember where I put my car keys. Robert De Niro has just welcomed his seventh child? Impressive!"

And it's been a topic of debate on ITV's Good Morning Britain (opens in new tab) ...

See more

Whatever your views, we're united in saying Congratulations!

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest