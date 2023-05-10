Robert De Niro has become a father for the 7th time at the age of 79 as he admits 'I just had a baby'
The actor's eldest child is 51 and his youngest is now a newborn baby.
Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 as he admits, "I just had a baby'.
The Godfather star is already a dad to Drena, 51, and son Raphael with ex-wife (opens in new tab) Diahanne Abbott. He has twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith plus son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.
It's not clear who the latest baby mom is or what gender the baby (opens in new tab) is or when they were born (opens in new tab) but Robert, who is promoting his new comedy movie About My Father, let slip his happy news when he corrected a reporter, who told him, "I know you have six kids,” to which he clarified, “Seven, actually" before revealing, "I just had a baby."
Speaking about fatherhood, he admitted, "I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice."
He continued, “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”
And while it's possible for men to become fathers later on in life, women who give birth over the age of 35 are considered a geriatric mother (opens in new tab) as women's fertility is affected by the menopause (opens in new tab).
The baby news has sparked a mixed reaction from fans.
One fan tweeted, "Imagine being 51 (as Robert De Niro’s eldest child is) and getting a new baby sibling! wild!!”
Another fan put, "Moral of the story, never give up!”
And a third fan added, "I was 20 when I had my first child. I had more energy then to raise children. Each to their own tho, one size does not fit all. Congratulations to Robert."
While a fourth fan pointed out, "I don't know about you, but when I'm 79, I'll be happy just to remember where I put my car keys. Robert De Niro has just welcomed his seventh child? Impressive!"
And it's been a topic of debate on ITV's Good Morning Britain (opens in new tab) ...
'It's irresponsible and selfish to the child.''I don't know if the marker of being a good dad is whether you can run a sports day race.'Hollywood star Robert De Niro has welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79. But is 79 too old to be a dad? pic.twitter.com/14xlRejBojMay 10, 2023
Whatever your views, we're united in saying Congratulations!
