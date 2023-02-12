In a resurfaced post from her lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) revealed she is a 'sucker for Valentine's Day, saying 'it really is the thought that counts' when buying gifts for the special day.

14 February is a special day for both Meghan and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) , marking the anniversary of their second pregnancy announcement and Princess Diana's announcement of her pregnancy with Prince Harry.

14 February is a special day for both Meghan and Prince Harry, marking the anniversary of their second pregnancy announcement and Princess Diana's announcement of her pregnancy with Prince Harry.

In a resurfaced post from her lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan Markle revealed she is a "sucker" for Valentine's Day. While the post dates back to 2015, there is no doubt that the 14 February has only become an even more special date for Meghan now she gets to spend the day with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

While the notoriously private couple are most likely to spend the day away from the prying eyes of the public, Meghan's blog post did give some insight into what the day may entail. Talking about her ideal Valentine's Day gifts on The Tig, Meghan wrote, "In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower…it really is the thought that counts."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

In 2021, Valentine's Day marked an especially memorable time for the Sussexes as they announced the news they were expecting their second child, Lillibet. The pregnancy announcement echoed that of Princess Diana's, who shared the news of her pregnancy with Prince Harry on Valentine's Day in 1984.

The day is sure to be filled with sentimental touches for the couple and their children as we know that Meghan favours a personal approach. As he revealed in his scathing memoir, Spare, Meghan wrote Harry a love poem after the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June 2021.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While Harry and Meghan celebrate Valentine's Day together, and are set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in May, Meghan did share some advice for singletons in her Valentine's Day blog back in 2015.

She wrote at the time, "I think you need to be your own Valentine. I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favourite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have."

