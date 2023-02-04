Prince Harry and the Royal Family ‘haven’t made progress’ in peace talks following release of memoir, Spare
“Despite everything that’s happened, Harry does want his family in his life”
Following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab), Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have received 'no apology' from the Royal Family, according to royal sources.
- According to sources, the family still "haven’t made progress” in repairing their relationship.
The release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has been followed by a lot of silence. Harry and Meghan have both seemingly stepped out of the spotlight, retreating back to their life of privacy after baring it all. On the other side of the argument, the Royal Family has completely ignored both the book and the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), adopting the traditional royal take on controversy; 'keep calm and carry on.'
While on the surface there have been no attempts at sparking conversation between the fragmented family, royal fans have been holding out hope that it's a different story behind the scenes. So could peace talks secretly be happening between Prince Harry and his family? Unfortunately, according to royal sources, no, there is not.
Despite all of the bombshell accusations made by Harry and Meghan in their various projects, and Prince Harry's pleading with his family for an apology, or at least acknowledgement of his hurt, the couple have not received a private apology.
A royal source told US Weekly, “No apology to Meghan has been made by the Palace, which frustrates Harry. Nor has he received a personal apology. He was hoping his family, especially William, would lay their cards on the table and have an open conversation with him, but they haven’t made progress.”
A second source told the publication, “At this point, the royals can only move forward and come to some form of truce with Harry if everyone sits down and talks through their issues privately. Despite everything that’s happened, Harry does want his family in his life.”
While he has made it clear that he wishes his family would apologise to him, Harry revealed that he has accepted the fact that may never happen. Speaking in his Netflix documentary, he said, “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get a genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.
"There’s times when I’ve been angry, but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I, and we, are exactly where we’re supposed to be. We’ve made it to the other side.”
