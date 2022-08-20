How Prince George is tipped to revolutionise the royal family
Royal experts think the young prince will make some big changes when he becomes a working royal
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The royal family could be connected to the public in a very different way when Prince George (opens in new tab)becomes King.
- Prince George is third in line to the throne, with only his father, Prince William (opens in new tab), and grandfather, Prince Charles, coming before him in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab)
- When the young prince becomes a working royal, he is expected to make some pretty big changes using technology most of us use all the time
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince George's education is set to be very different to the average nine year olds (opens in new tab)
Prince George may only be nine years old, but speculation over his approach to royal life when he becomes a working royal has already started. One major focus for royal experts has been pin-pointing the changes the young prince may make to The Firm's use of social media.
Many members of the royal family have embraced social media and today it seems the norm to log onto Instagram and be greeted by royal updates straight from the source. Senior royals have a strong presence across online platforms for years - The Queen joined Twitter in 2009! - but Instagram has increased their presence tenfold.
Buckingham Palace, The Queen (opens in new tab), Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) all regularly share clips from their engagements as well as insights into their work and projects to keep fans feeling connected to them and their families.
The use of social media has reduced the historically large gap between members of the public and the royals. However, as social media continues to evolve, and does so quickly, Prince George may decide to utilise it further to gain an even closer connection to royal fans when he becomes a working royal, an expert said.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, Am Golhar (opens in new tab), a creative entrepreneur and media voice, said "When it comes to the future [of the] monarchy [and] to Prince George, of course there will be another new form of a social media platform as we are in a high pace evolving digital world.
"Of course he will have advisors and a team to be sharing content and [he] may even do some social media lives to connect further with his audience. I feel his personal touch will be that he will do more lives and [will be] connecting with people and audiences rather than just do the generic tv interviews."
Despite his 'personal touch', Ms Golhar believes George will still be supported by professionals in his use of social media. She said, "I feel he will have some form of social media manager, advisers and maybe even his own content creators following him around in the future."
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
While Prince George is years away from getting his own social media account, let alone becoming a working royal, the young prince is already being introduced to the concept of royal duties. He has become more and more visible over the past 12 months as his parents, the Duke and Duchess, bring the future king to more of their own royal engagements.
Recently, George joined his parents at Wimbledon to watch the men's singles final and, afterwards, meet the winner - Novak Djokovic. Fans were quick to note how grown up he looked as the young prince donned a suit and tie - an outfit believed to suggest he was attending the event as a member of The Firm.
Prince George has made a number of important public appearances so far this year, including Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March, and the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations where he, alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), joined the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace twice, took part a carriage ride, and attended the Pageant and Party at the Palace concert.
Related articles:
- How Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis began their intense royal etiquette training (opens in new tab)
- Why for Prince William nothing is as important as The Firm, not even Prince Harry (opens in new tab)
- How Kate Middleton and Prince William get Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis ready for the day (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton to team up with Roger Federer for an inspiring new project
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s adorable nickname for Prince Louis revealed (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Why for Prince William nothing is as important as The Firm, not even Prince Harry
Prince William 'consciously' chose his duty over a relationship with Prince Harry, claims the brothers’ former private secretary
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The surprising way Kate Middleton blows off steam in her high-pressured role as a royal
Being a senior royal has many pressures yet Kate Middleton always looks so calm - this is how she blows off steam.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Kate Middleton and Prince William get Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis ready for the day
Kate Middleton and Prince William have a surprisingly normal morning routine with their children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Prince George's education is set to be very different to the average nine year olds
The young Prince's education is a little different to the average nine year old's
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles' secret holiday home loved by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince Charles' secretive holiday property, frequented by Kate Middleton, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis, has been dubbed the ‘Cornish Caribbean’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s adorable nickname for Prince Louis revealed
The royal family have a history of giving good nicknames
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Last updated
-
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis began their intense royal etiquette training
How do you get mischievous young children to uphold royal protocol at all times?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
This photo of Prince George and the Queen has an adorable detail you probably didn't notice
Prince George has stunned fans that he looks 'same height' as his great-grandmother the Queen.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George’s ‘growing sense of maturity’ explained as he celebrates his 9th birthday
A body language expert claims we’re seeing the young prince ‘unfurl’ and grow with ‘confidence’ as he marks his 9th birthday.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince George beams at the beach in adorable candid birthday portrait
Mum, Kate Middleton has debuted her photography talents yet again with a lovely portrait of Prince George to mark his 9th birthday.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published