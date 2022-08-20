How Prince George is tipped to revolutionise the royal family

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The royal family could be connected to the public in a very different way when Prince George (opens in new tab)becomes King.

Prince George may only be nine years old, but speculation over his approach to royal life when he becomes a working royal has already started. One major focus for royal experts has been pin-pointing the changes the young prince may make to The Firm's use of social media.

Many members of the royal family have embraced social media and today it seems the norm to log onto Instagram and be greeted by royal updates straight from the source. Senior royals have a strong presence across online platforms for years - The Queen joined Twitter in 2009! - but Instagram has increased their presence tenfold.

Buckingham Palace, The Queen (opens in new tab), Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) all regularly share clips from their engagements as well as insights into their work and projects to keep fans feeling connected to them and their families.

The use of social media has reduced the historically large gap between members of the public and the royals. However, as social media continues to evolve, and does so quickly, Prince George may decide to utilise it further to gain an even closer connection to royal fans when he becomes a working royal, an expert said.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Am Golhar (opens in new tab), a creative entrepreneur and media voice, said "When it comes to the future [of the] monarchy [and] to Prince George, of course there will be another new form of a social media platform as we are in a high pace evolving digital world.

"Of course he will have advisors and a team to be sharing content and [he] may even do some social media lives to connect further with his audience. I feel his personal touch will be that he will do more lives and [will be] connecting with people and audiences rather than just do the generic tv interviews."

Despite his 'personal touch', Ms Golhar believes George will still be supported by professionals in his use of social media. She said, "I feel he will have some form of social media manager, advisers and maybe even his own content creators following him around in the future."

While Prince George is years away from getting his own social media account, let alone becoming a working royal, the young prince is already being introduced to the concept of royal duties. He has become more and more visible over the past 12 months as his parents, the Duke and Duchess, bring the future king to more of their own royal engagements.

Recently, George joined his parents at Wimbledon to watch the men's singles final and, afterwards, meet the winner - Novak Djokovic. Fans were quick to note how grown up he looked as the young prince donned a suit and tie - an outfit believed to suggest he was attending the event as a member of The Firm.

Prince George has made a number of important public appearances so far this year, including Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March, and the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations where he, alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), joined the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace twice, took part a carriage ride, and attended the Pageant and Party at the Palace concert.

