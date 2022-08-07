Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s adorable nickname for Prince Louis revealed
The royal family have a history of giving good nicknames
The Cambridge's may be royals, but the young siblings still have loving nicknames for each other.
- Prince George (opens in new tab) and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) reportedly have an adorable nickname for Prince Louis that they have called him since he was little
- The older Cambridge siblings also have their own nicknames, used by both their family and their school friends
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) are being urged to give up royal perk that’s becoming a ‘problem’ (opens in new tab)
Many families have nicknames they affectionally use to refer to their relatives and the royal family is no different.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly have an adorable name they have called Prince Louis. It also appears that the two older Cambridge siblings also have their own nicknames, just like their brother.
The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, according to Life & Style magazine, is lovingly called 'Lou Lou' by his siblings.
Charlotte and George have reportedly been referring to their younger brother by his nickname since he was born in 2018 (opens in new tab).
As well as Louis, Prince George has been given two nicknames by his school friends who reportedly refer to him by 'PG' or 'Tips'.
The nicknames are a clever play on the fact that the Prince and the famous tea brand PG Tips share initials.
Prince William and Kate refer to their eldest son by the same nicknames too.
Not to be left out, though it is not as imaginative as PG or Tips, Princess Charlotte's is affectionally called Lottie both at home and at school.
Kate Middleton revealed the sweet nickname for her only daughter during a visit to Ireland in 2019 as she referred to her daughter as Lottie while speaking to royal fans.
In 2018, the Daily Mail also reported that Kate often refers to Charlotte as 'Poppet'.
In a 2007 interview with NBC News that commemorated the tenth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, William revealed the pet name given to him by his mum when he was just two years old.
The nickname of 'Wombat' was bestowed upon him by Princess Diana, who perhaps saw the similarities between the small animal - who looks vulnerable but is actually tougher than they look - and her toddler who would one day be king.
He said, “It kind of stuck with me. I can’t get rid of it now,” he said at the time. “It began when I was 2. I’ve been rightfully told because I can’t remember back that far, but when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal, so I just basically got called that, not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do.”
