GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tough decision for Prince George could change everything for him and his siblings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their children will attend the co-educational Lambrook School from September.

Lambrook teaches pupils aged 3-13 meaning the royals must choose nine-year-old Prince George’s next school in the not-too-distant future.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince Harry 'proved critics wrong' with 'clear message' on latest tour (opens in new tab) .

After rumors that Prince William and Kate Middleton were “downsizing” (opens in new tab) to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire, the couple have now confirmed that they’ll soon be settling in Windsor. In a statement, the future King and Queen Consort (opens in new tab) announced that from September their children will be attending Lambrook School. It’s thought that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ weekends will change (opens in new tab) considerably as Lambrook has lessons on Saturdays and the curriculum includes everything from Science to Greek and Swimming.

But whilst this school offers plenty of opportunities for the Cambridge kids, it won’t be long before William and Kate will have to make a difficult decision for George. And it’s one that could change everything for him and his siblings…

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might’ve have only just announced their choice of Berkshire school for George, Charlotte and Louis, but Lambrook only teaches pupils aged 3-13. This means that William and Kate are facing a tough decision in the next four years as George is already nine.

So far when it comes to their kids’ schooling, the proud parents have opted for co-educational schools. Prior to the recent announcement from William and Kate, George and Charlotte’s school (opens in new tab)was Thomas’s Battersea in London. George, who is third in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), started there in 2017 and was followed by Charlotte in 2019.

Prince Louis was being educated at Willcocks Nursery School like his sister before him and will be starting at Lambrook alongside George and Charlotte next month.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

When deciding upon a future secondary school for George when he turns 13, however, it’s not known whether the Duke and Duchess might continue to choose a co-educational establishment or not. Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended the boys-only boarding school Eton in their teenage years.

Whilst Prince Charles attended Gordonstoun which was then boys-only and his siblings all attended either boys-only or girls-only schools too, perhaps making this appear to be a kind of royal tradition.

Although it’s not clear what route Prince William and Kate might take, if they do end up choosing a secondary school for George that isn’t co-educational, Charlotte sadly won’t be able to join him there for the first time which will be a major change for them.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

In the past, reports have also speculated over whether George might go to boarding school and last year a source claimed to Us Weekly (opens in new tab) that William and Kate were reportedly “open” to the idea but he would only ever go if he wanted to.

“George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family,” they alleged. “They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right.”

Whether boarding or non-boarding, co-educational or boys-only, who knows what the outcome of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tough decision will be. Until the time comes, the couple will likely just be hoping for George, Charlotte and Louis to be settled and happy in their new home and school.