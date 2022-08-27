Kate Middleton and The Queen love how Princess Charlotte bosses Prince George around

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George (opens in new tab) may be third in line to the throne (opens in new tab), but Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and the Queen (opens in new tab) have revealed Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) is really the sibling in charge.

Kate Middleton and the Queen have shared insight on the relationship between Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George

As the young royals are spotted more and more at public engagements, the public have also noted the differences between the pair and how they interact with each other

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a tough decision for Prince George that could change everything (opens in new tab)

Whenever they are attending royal engagements, the young royals get up to all kinds of cheeky mischief and often steel the show. Whether it is Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee, capturing the hearts of the nation as he screamed and covered his ears at the sound of the red arrows, or it is Princess Charlotte throwing a tantrum at the airport, the Cambridge siblings' always manage to warm the public's hearts.

While Charlotte has previously had a reputation for being cheeky in public, her recent public engagements have demonstrated that she has grown into someone who takes the responsibility of being a royal very seriously.

This year, both Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been joining their parents and great-grandmother, The Queen, at public events, giving the public the chance to see them interact with crowds. Something that has been noted time and time again is how Charlotte appears to be far more confident that her older brother.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It is not just the public who have been watching the pair. Both Kate Middleton and the Queen have noticed how different George and Charlotte's personalities are and have shared how their differences have influenced the standing order in the Cambridge household.

Kate spoke about her two eldest children at an engagement and revealed that Princess Charlotte is certainly the sibling in charge.

A mum who spoke to the Duchess told reporters, "She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge.

"We have both got two-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat. [She said] they are both becoming really good friends, Prince George and Princess Charlotte."

Princess Charlotte demonstrated that she is definitely the sibling in charge during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. At the Party at The Palace show she was spotted helping her mum to get excitable Prince Louis to sit down, an action Kate Middleton was likely thankful for.

On the Buckingham Palace balcony for the final appearance of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, as the National Anthem began, the young royal noticed that her big brother was not standing correctly for the song as he did not have his hands at his side. She quickly corrected him, keeping her actions subtle and gaining praise from fans who noticed her save.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While Charlotte clearly takes her role as a royal seriously, The Queen has also noted how seriously she takes her role as a sibling. At a school engagement in 2019, The Queen asked one of the children if she "looked after" her younger sister at school, the girl's mum replied, "It's the other way around."

The Queen quickly replied, "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

The Queen is known to be very close to the Cambridge family, with Kate confirming that she is very "fond of" Princess Charlotte. Speaking on the ITV documentary ‘Our Queen at 90’, Kate revealed that the Queen adored having a great-granddaughter, stating, “The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl.

“I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here. I think she’s very fond of Charlotte. She’s always watching what she’s up to.”

Related articles: