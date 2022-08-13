How Kate Middleton and Prince William get George, Charlotte and Louis ready for the day
Kate Middleton and Prince William have a surprisingly normal morning routine with their children
You would be forgiven for thinking that Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), Prince William (opens in new tab) and their children live vastly different lives than the average family in the UK, and while this is true in some regards, the family's morning routine is more normal than you might think.
- While Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) have been receiving etiquette training since they were incredibly young (opens in new tab), as with any other children, getting them up and out the door can still present it's challenges
- From sibling arguments, breakfast requests and doing the school run, it seems that Kate and William have a lot on their hands
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince George is reportedly moving schools this September and is set for an education very different to the average nine year olds (opens in new tab)
Mornings can be hectic whether you have children or not. Getting out of the house on time, getting everybody else out of the house on time - and all looking presentable too!
At the home of Kate Middleton and Prince William you may picture hoards of staff helping to prepare the Cambridge children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, for the day. But there is a surprisingly normal morning routine for the royal children - and their parents are incredibly hands on.
When Kate visited the London Early Years Foundation Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London in January 2020, she served breakfast to the children there and commented on her children's own meal preferences.
School manager Michelle Samuels told today.com, "She mentioned to three of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits."
While munching on their cereal and apples, the royal children still find time for some mischief.
Talking to Apple Fitness+ for their Time to Walk series, Prince William revealed that the Cambridge house is rarely quiet in the mornings, and not just because of the ever-changing musical soundtrack playing in the background.
He said, "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played ... And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go."
Ending Kate and William's parental morning duties, the pair's final task is the school run. In a bid to give their children as much of a normal life as possible, despite their royal status, William and Kate are keen to take them all to and from their schools in London whenever it is possible.
HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash explained, "Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
