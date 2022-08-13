How Kate Middleton and Prince William get George, Charlotte and Louis ready for the day

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You would be forgiven for thinking that Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), Prince William (opens in new tab) and their children live vastly different lives than the average family in the UK, and while this is true in some regards, the family's morning routine is more normal than you might think.

Mornings can be hectic whether you have children or not. Getting out of the house on time, getting everybody else out of the house on time - and all looking presentable too!

At the home of Kate Middleton and Prince William you may picture hoards of staff helping to prepare the Cambridge children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, for the day. But there is a surprisingly normal morning routine for the royal children - and their parents are incredibly hands on.

When Kate visited the London Early Years Foundation Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London in January 2020, she served breakfast to the children there and commented on her children's own meal preferences.

School manager Michelle Samuels told today.com, "She mentioned to three of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits."

While munching on their cereal and apples, the royal children still find time for some mischief.

Talking to Apple Fitness+ for their Time to Walk series, Prince William revealed that the Cambridge house is rarely quiet in the mornings, and not just because of the ever-changing musical soundtrack playing in the background.

He said, "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played ... And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go."

Ending Kate and William's parental morning duties, the pair's final task is the school run. In a bid to give their children as much of a normal life as possible, despite their royal status, William and Kate are keen to take them all to and from their schools in London whenever it is possible.

HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash explained, "Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours."

