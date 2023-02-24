Carole Middleton's 'embarrassment' over Prince William and Kate's wedding revealed

Carole Middleton was reportedly left 'embarrassed' at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding after none of her guests 'made the cut' for the royal wedding reception.

Carole Middleton was said to be left feeling red faced after none of her guests 'made the cut' to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding reception.

The Party Pieces businesswoman was reportedly hoping for some of her friends to attend.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Carole Middleton gives nod to lesser-known grandchild with sweet new Instagram photo (opens in new tab) .

Carole Middleton was said to be feeling "embarrassed' after none of her guests were invited to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding (opens in new tab).

The Party Pieces businesswoman, who is the mother of Kate Middleton, reportedly played a key role in Kate and Will's love story (opens in new tab), and when the lovebirds decided to marry, it was decided that they would share the costs of the wedding with the Queen and King Charles, who was a prince back then.

But despite footing a reported £250k bill, Carole Middleton reportedly did not get to invite who she wanted to the evening reception.

Royal biographer Giles Brandreth, made the claims in his new book Elizabeth: An intimate portrait. He explained,“Generations of royal in-laws have complained about being airbrushed out of the picture once the union is announced, but William, who now called Michael Middleton ‘Dad’, made it clear that his in-laws were not going to suffer the same fate.”

He continued: “Palace aides told the Telegraph that the Middletons and the Royal Family will play an ‘equal part’ in the couple’s lives. Quite so.

"Except that the Middletons found that none of their guests made the cut for the post-wedding reception at Buckingham Palace.”

He went on to describe it as an 'embarrassment' for Carole, who decided to overcome it by "hosting a flurry of B-list sidebar events".

But it doesn't look like it's harmed anything as since then Carole Middleton has played an active part in their lives, with Prince William and Kate said to be raising their children Prince George, Princess charlotte and Prince Louis the 'Carole Middleton' way (opens in new tab).

And earlier this year Kate Middleton revealed signs that she was being 'shaped' by her mother for her royal passion (opens in new tab) of photography.