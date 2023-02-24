Carole Middleton's 'embarrassment' over Prince William and Kate's wedding revealed
The Party Pieces businesswoman tried to remedy the issue with a series of "B-list sidebar events"
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Carole Middleton was reportedly left 'embarrassed' at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding after none of her guests 'made the cut' for the royal wedding reception.
- Carole Middleton was said to be left feeling red faced after none of her guests 'made the cut' to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding reception.
- The Party Pieces businesswoman was reportedly hoping for some of her friends to attend.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Carole Middleton gives nod to lesser-known grandchild with sweet new Instagram photo (opens in new tab).
Carole Middleton was said to be feeling "embarrassed' after none of her guests were invited to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding (opens in new tab).
The Party Pieces businesswoman, who is the mother of Kate Middleton, reportedly played a key role in Kate and Will's love story (opens in new tab), and when the lovebirds decided to marry, it was decided that they would share the costs of the wedding with the Queen and King Charles, who was a prince back then.
But despite footing a reported £250k bill, Carole Middleton reportedly did not get to invite who she wanted to the evening reception.
Royal biographer Giles Brandreth, made the claims in his new book Elizabeth: An intimate portrait. He explained,“Generations of royal in-laws have complained about being airbrushed out of the picture once the union is announced, but William, who now called Michael Middleton ‘Dad’, made it clear that his in-laws were not going to suffer the same fate.”
He continued: “Palace aides told the Telegraph that the Middletons and the Royal Family will play an ‘equal part’ in the couple’s lives. Quite so.
"Except that the Middletons found that none of their guests made the cut for the post-wedding reception at Buckingham Palace.”
He went on to describe it as an 'embarrassment' for Carole, who decided to overcome it by "hosting a flurry of B-list sidebar events".
But it doesn't look like it's harmed anything as since then Carole Middleton has played an active part in their lives, with Prince William and Kate said to be raising their children Prince George, Princess charlotte and Prince Louis the 'Carole Middleton' way (opens in new tab).
And earlier this year Kate Middleton revealed signs that she was being 'shaped' by her mother for her royal passion (opens in new tab) of photography.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Which Argos stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update
Customers want to know which Argos stores are closing down and if they'll be affected in 2023. Here's the full list of locations shutting it's doors and the reason behind the retailer's decision.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
As divorce enquiries reach record high I talk to the women who regret theirs: "I wish I knew all relationships are sh*t sometimes"
Cat Sims speaks to women who regret asking - and ultimately getting - their divorce
By Cat Sims • Published
-
Prince William's blunt comment during royal engagement has audience in fits of giggles
The Prince of Wales makes homelessness charity guests laugh as he refuses to join in with the arts and crafts.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'don't want' to follow in the Queen's footsteps for this 'modest' reason
Why the Wales family aren't expected to ever move into Windsor Castle
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
The royal family will have big roles at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
The reason Prince William and Kate Middleton have missed the BAFTAs for two years
Prince William and Princess Kate are attending the BAFTA Awards for the first time since 2020
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
Why does Prince William wear two watches at the same time?
Royal fans were left confused after The Prince of Wales stepped out wearing a watch on each wrist
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William asks ‘Is that me?’ as he hilariously mistakes photo of his younger self for Princess Charlotte
Even Kate Middleton agreed the resemblance was uncanny
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate and William’s epic family getaway they’re set to take George, Charlotte and Louis on this Easter
Kate and William are predicted to take the kids on a fun-filled family ski holiday
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles and Prince William ‘have never been closer’ despite disagreements over Prince Harry’s attendance at coronation, claims friend
“He will do what his father wants”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published