Did you know Princess Beatrice has a stepson? She just said the SWEETEST thing about him
The Princess of York gave an unexpected insight into her family life
Princess Beatrice has a stepson who goes by the name Wolfie and she just said the sweetest thing about him.
- Princess Beatrice has opened up about her close bond with her seven-year-old stepson Wolfie.
- The Princess is stepmother to Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.
Princess Beatrice has given fans a rare insight into her sweet bond with stepson Wolfie.
The royal mom, who has 19-month-old daughter Sienna (opens in new tab), is also stepmom to her husband's son Christopher Woolf - known fondly as Wolfie - whom he has from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.
And during her attendance at the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony in Mayfair, she spoke of her stepson's love of reading in her speech.
Upon announcing the prize had been awarded to The Boy With Flowers In His Hair (opens in new tab) by children's author and illustrator, Jarvis, Beatrice said, "The award holds a very special place in my heart.
"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.
"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."
Navigating a stepfamily isn't always easy (opens in new tab) but Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have adapted to it well. Wolfie is rarely seen in public but last year he joined his stepmom and dad to attend the royal family Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.
Beatrice and Edoardo married in secret (opens in new tab) in an intimate ceremony in Windsor (opens in new tab)in July 2020 with just 30 guests present, having been forced to cancel their wedding at Chapel Royal at St James' Palace due to the pandemic restrictions.
The couple split their time between the Cotswolds and London, and Beatrice attended the event on her own as Edoardo was most likely on dad duties.
Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice will find books will come in handy for any babysitting duties she has when her sister Princess Eugenie gives birth to her second child after announcing her pregnancy (opens in new tab) with a little brother or sister set to join baby August.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
