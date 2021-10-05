We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice’s baby Sienna was reportedly named after more than one of her relatives, as well something both mother and daughter have in common.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have now revealed their newborn daughter’s baby name after welcoming her on 18th September. With royal fans anticipating an announcement and speculation rising over which popular baby names they might pick, Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed that their little girl is named Sienna Elizabeth. Taking to social media, the Queen, who now has twelve great-grandchildren, shared the announcement alongside a picture of Sienna’s footprints.

‘Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi’, the caption declared. It then went on to reflect upon the sweet relationship between baby Sienna and her half-brother Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi.

‘The couple have said, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”’ the post adorably revealed.

Many royal fans will no doubt have noticed the heartfelt tribute Sienna’s middle name pays to the Queen. Her Majesty has received this sentimental gift from many of her great-granddaughters over the years, with Elizabeth a popular middle name choice within The Firm. Though it seems that it’s not just the Queen that Beatrice and Edoardo were honouring with their daughter’s name.

As reported by Hello! magazine, a source has suggested that the choice of ‘Sienna’ also pays tribute to the baby’s grandmother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and her parents.

According to the publication, a family friend of the couple claimed, “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”

Princess Beatrice and Sarah have a similar and beautiful hair colour and ‘sienna’ is also a type of earth used as a pigment in painting and is typically a reddish brown or yellowish brown colour.

Meanwhile, the alleged preference for a name that not only begins with ‘S’ but is Italian wonderfully celebrates Sienna’s grandmother Sarah and Edoardo’s family. The Mapelli Mozzi family are an Italian noble family and it is because of this that Princess Beatrice gained a new title upon her marriage and that Sienna has a title, though not a royal one.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will likely be looking forward to introducing their daughter to their wider families very soon.