Harry & Meghan crowned Netflix UK’s most-watched show of the year
4.5 million people watched the show in its first week on the platform
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), has been crowned the UK’s most-watched subscription TV series of the year.
- The show's first episode was watched by 4.5 million people in the first week of its release.
- The royal news (opens in new tab) follows reports that the house in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is not actually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home (opens in new tab).
After 2021's explosive Oprah interview, many royal watchers were wondering how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could possibly expose any more royal secrets. Then came the couple's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan.
After much speculation, the series finally premiered on December 8th 2022, marking the first Netflix collaboration of many with the couple's production company, Archewell Productions.
The show sparked many conversations, with supporters on both sides of the argument jumping in to have their say. Quickly, the show shot up to the top of the Netflix charts and has now become the UK’s most-watched subscription TV series of the year.
The Times reports that Harry & Meghan's debut episode, which came as part of the first of two three-episode instalments, was viewed by 4.5 million people in the week following its release. To put that in context, viewing figures for episode one Netflix's The Crown Season 5 sat at 2.8 million, around half of that garnered by Harry & Meghan.
Harry & Meghan also far outperformed top-rated episodes of other Netflix hits; Ricky Gervais' After Life hit 4.1 million, Stranger Things reached 3.9 million, and the streaming platforms smash hit Bridgerton sits at 3.4 million.
While the Netflix figures are staggering, when they are compared to non-subscription channels, so TV channels, the figures seem much smaller. Comparing Harry & Meghan’s numbers to shows like the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, the royal docuseries reached less than half the audience who tuned into watch live TV.
A testament to Netflix's drop in subscribers, another planned Archewell Productions series, Pearl, an animated show created by Meghan, was cancelled.
