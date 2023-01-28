Harry & Meghan director wished to explore monarchy’s ‘historical issues’ but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to tell ‘love story’, claims Liz Garbus
The director did not see eye to eye with the royals
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Liz Garbus, the director of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab) has revealed that she wanted the show to explore 'larger historical issues' surrounding British royalty, but claims Harry and Meghan's 'interest was very much in telling their love story.'
- The director of Netflix's hit docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has said she wanted the series to 'connect the dots' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story to the monarchy's 'larger historical issues.'
- However, she claims that she did not see eye to eye with Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab), who were more interested in telling their 'love story' then spilling the secrets of The Firm (opens in new tab).
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton's sweet reaction to being told Meghan Markle was pregnant revealed by Prince Harry. (opens in new tab)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries has divided public opinion ever since its release in December 2022. While the show ended up detailing the royals' relationship and the struggles they faced because of it, the series' director, Liz Garbus, has now revealed that the documentary could have gone in a very different direction.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, she explained that she had a very different vision for the show's six episodes then Harry and Meghan did. “They certainly did see this documentary, and do see it, as very much their love story,” she told Vanity Fair over Zoom. “Their interest was very much in telling their love story from their point of view, as opposed to the love story as told by others, and to share their personal archive in order to have that look behind the curtain.”
But Liz Garbus, a filmmaker who has devoted her career to projects highlighting social injustices, wanted to use the royals' series to explore the deeper 'historical issues' affecting the monarchy and, subsequently, Harry and Meghan's relationship.
She told Vanity Fair, “For me, what was really important was to connect the dots to these larger historical issues. They were [Harry and Meghan], to their credit, very open and willing to journey down some of the paths that they might not have originally considered. [The love story] is the spine, but, for me, it was always necessary to…connect the dots to the personal story and the larger historical context.”
It has become increasingly clear that Prince Harry has no problem exploring these issues - his memoir Spare spared no detail - so why the docuseries was exempt from this is unclear.
Liz Garbus saw the docuseries as an opportunity to dig a little deeper and question the monarchy's behaviour in a relaxed environment. Speaking to Vanity Fair she said, “I don’t feel that [questioning] the monarchy is sacrilege, in the way that I don’t feel [questioning] the American government is sacrilege. It’s our role as storytellers and critical thinkers to raise these questions.”
Prior to meeting with Harry and Meghan, Liz Garbus admits that she wasn't really a royal watcher. Despite her lack of experience with the subject, she says that she quickly understood the alleged palace mind games that Harry and Meghan described to her.
She explained to Vanity Fair, “For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did. They did that to discredit us…and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show.… We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass.”
Related articles:
- What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle? As Prince Harry responds to 'apology' (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen revealed by royal author (opens in new tab)
- Why Meghan Markle thinks 'soothing' Prince Harry is set for 'Grammy nomination', according to insider (opens in new tab)
- Sales for Elizabeth Arden cream soar after Prince Harry claims he used it to treat frostbite (opens in new tab)
- Everything we learnt about Lilibet from Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Thrifty mum shares 'wonky tin' hack on TikTok for saving money at the supermarket
The money-savvy mother says shoppers need to be 'cheeky' if they want to get the discount
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
How many children does Jennifer Lopez have and who is her husband?
Ahead of JLo's new movie Shotgun Wedding being released we look at all you need to know about her family life.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen revealed by royal author
The Duchess of Sussex is said to have made a 'promise' to the Queen during her very first meeting but later broke it, a new book claims.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Meghan Markle thinks 'soothing' Prince Harry is set for 'Grammy nomination', according to insider
The Duchess of Sussex is said to be 'shoo-in' for her husband to be shortlisted for prestigious gong.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals why she never wore colour on royal engagements
She didn’t want to ‘embarrass the family’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Sales for Elizabeth Arden cream soar after Prince Harry claims he used it to treat frostbite
Boots claim their sales of the cream are up 60%
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle refused royal mentoring from Sophie Wessex and ‘made it clear’ she only needed Harry’s guidance, claims royal book
Just as it was for Meghan, joining the royal family was a huge change for the Countess of Wessex
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry taught the Queen Mother to impersonate Ali G
Prince Harry loved pulling pranks on his relatives
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Everything we learnt about Lilibet from Prince Harry's memoir Spare
Harry revealed some sweet details about his daughter
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle? As Prince Harry responds to 'apology'
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle in The Sun?
By Selina Maycock • Published