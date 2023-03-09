Archie and Lilibet's new royal titles officially confirmed as Prince Harry and Meghan say it's their 'birthright'

Archie and Lilibet's new royal titles have been officially confirmed after Prince Harry and Meghan said it was their 'birthright'.

Archie and Lilibet have been given Prince and Princess of Sussex tittles.

The Sussex youngsters title change saw the Palace update their details within the royal line of succession online.

Archie and Lilibet (opens in new tab) are to be officially known as the Prince and Princess of Sussex, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said it's their 'birthright'.

The young royals has been expecting to receive a title change from King Charles (opens in new tab) once he'd read Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab). But just days after Lilibet was secretly christened (opens in new tab), the Palace has made changes to Archie and Lilibet's names within its online line of succession (opens in new tab) page on the Royal Family website (opens in new tab).

The names used to read, 'Master and Miss Mountbatten-Windsor' and now they are Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

The change was made shortly after 9.30am this morning, and after Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement declaring that it is Archie and Lilibet's 'birthright' to be called Prince and Princess in a new statement.

It also insisted that the matter had been 'settled for some time' with King Charles.

The statement reads, "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Princess Lilibet's title was used officially for the first time yesterday when Harry and Meghan confirmed they had christened their daughter, following speculation a service had taken place.

A source told the Mirror, "The appropriate conversations took place ahead of Lilibet's christening."

It's understood that Harry and Meghan are keen not to deny their children their birthright but will allow them to decide for themselves when they're old enough whether they want to continue using the titles or drop them.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet became Prince and Princess when King Charles ascended the throne in September, when Prince George, Princess charlotte and Prince Louis were given a new surname (opens in new tab) with their parents Prince William and Kate who became Prince and Princess of Wales.

But it is only now that the couple have chosen to use the title.