Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ confirmed to have prominent roles at King Charles III’s coronation

Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) will join their older brother Prince George (opens in new tab) for a prominent role at their grandfather King Charles III's coronation this May, it has been reported.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to take part in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey, joining their parents, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab) , in a carriage behind the newly crowned monarch.

and Prince William , in a carriage behind the newly crowned monarch.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their younger brother Prince Louis were always expected to play a prominent role in their grandfather, King Charles III's coronation celebrations (opens in new tab), though their exact involvement in the day had not been revealed - until now.

It was previously reported that the oldest Wales child and heir to the throne, Prince George, would play a "significant" role on the day as Charles planned to highlight the royal line of succession, but the new reports, much to royal fans' delight, now share that all three of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children will take part in the proceedings.

As well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will, according to reports in The Times, take part in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on 6 May (opens in new tab). They report that Charlotte and Louis will accompany George, Prince William and Kate Middleton as they follow behind the newly crowned King and Queen Consort Camilla as they leave the abbey after the service.

The children and their parents will travel in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will be in the stunning Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace.

As for their exact roles during the service, it is shared by The Times that Prince William and Kate are still considering what roles George, nine, Charlotte, who will turn eight four days before the coronation, and Louis, who will be five in April, might be able to play on the day.

This apprehension is understandable due to their age. The youngsters' attendance at public events is not normally confirmed in advance, particularly for Louis, because their behaviour is unpredictable and they don't wish to put pressure on them when stepping into the public eye.

Queen Consort Camilla's own grandchildren have also been confirmed to play a role in a move that has divided public opinion. With the King's own grandchildren unsure of their position in the celebrations, the Sunday Times has reported that Camilla's grandchildren will hold a canopy over the Queen Consort as she is anointed with holy oil - a very special honour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet, have still reportedly “not yet” been invited to the event, with Palace officials saying their attendance will be discussed once their parents have decided if they will travel over for the service.

