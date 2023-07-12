How Kate Middleton and Prince William protect their children’s privacy on their Summer holidays

Kate Middleton and Prince William may live their lives in the spotlight but they have a protective approach to their children’s privacy, especially when the family is on their Summer holiday.

School is out for summer! Like many children in the UK, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can finally kick back and relax in the sunshine as school work becomes something quickly forgotten in favour of having nothing but fun.

But while the school break is something enjoyed by school children across the country, for the Wales children, the time off may look slightly different. Or will it?

No plans have been confirmed, but it’s likely that Kate Middleton and Prince William will take their brood off to their favourite UK holiday spot, the Isles of Scilly and if not, they may go abroad or choose to stay put in one of their family homes in Windsor or Norfolk. But whatever they do, we likely won’t be seeing them do it.

This is because Kate and William have set clear boundaries with the paparazzi, who now know to leave them alone when they are not carrying out their royal duties.

Speaking about Kate and William’s approach to their kids’ privacy, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!, "William and Catherine really seem to have nailed a way to satisfy press and public interest in their family life and their children, whilst enjoying a fair bit of privacy.

"They’ve been very generous in providing pictures over the years of their children as they grow up and we are now seeing all three of them at some public engagements.

"In return, they are not plagued by paparazzi, in this country at least, and the mainstream press respect the boundaries."

There have only been a few times paparazzi have dared to cross those boundaries and the results have been less than successful. Last year, Marie Claire reported that a video had surfaced online where Prince William could be seen shouting at a rogue photographer who was attempting to take pictures of his family while they were on a bike ride in Norfolk.

Whatever the kids get up to, they’re bound to have a whole host of fun as their parents take time away from their royal duties after a jam-packed year. As Jennie Bond points out, the whole family deserves some rest and relaxation.

She told OK!, "William and Catherine have had a very busy time with the Coronation and their new responsibilities as Prince and Princess of Wales, and probably feel they are due a bit of rest and relaxation … not that [this] is generally much of an option with three young children!

"As for what the three youngsters could be getting up to... there are so many options. If they don't go abroad then it will probably be the usual mix of Norfolk and Windsor life, full of outdoor play, sport and various fun activities.”