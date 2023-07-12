How Kate Middleton and Prince William protect their children’s privacy on their Summer holidays
The family have set some strict boundaries with the paparazzi
Kate Middleton and Prince William may live their lives in the spotlight but they have a protective approach to their children’s privacy, especially when the family is on their Summer holiday.
- Royal fans see a lot more of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis than they did when the royal’s were younger, but their appearances are limited to special occasions.
- When the kids are on their school holidays, Kate Middleton and Prince William have strict rules surrounding their privacy and aim to protect them from paparazzi as they enjoy time off.
- In other royal news, Prince William broke this family tradition ahead of life-changing moment for Kate Middleton.
School is out for summer! Like many children in the UK, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can finally kick back and relax in the sunshine as school work becomes something quickly forgotten in favour of having nothing but fun.
But while the school break is something enjoyed by school children across the country, for the Wales children, the time off may look slightly different. Or will it?
No plans have been confirmed, but it’s likely that Kate Middleton and Prince William will take their brood off to their favourite UK holiday spot, the Isles of Scilly and if not, they may go abroad or choose to stay put in one of their family homes in Windsor or Norfolk. But whatever they do, we likely won’t be seeing them do it.
This is because Kate and William have set clear boundaries with the paparazzi, who now know to leave them alone when they are not carrying out their royal duties.
Speaking about Kate and William’s approach to their kids’ privacy, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!, "William and Catherine really seem to have nailed a way to satisfy press and public interest in their family life and their children, whilst enjoying a fair bit of privacy.
"They’ve been very generous in providing pictures over the years of their children as they grow up and we are now seeing all three of them at some public engagements.
"In return, they are not plagued by paparazzi, in this country at least, and the mainstream press respect the boundaries."
There have only been a few times paparazzi have dared to cross those boundaries and the results have been less than successful. Last year, Marie Claire reported that a video had surfaced online where Prince William could be seen shouting at a rogue photographer who was attempting to take pictures of his family while they were on a bike ride in Norfolk.
Whatever the kids get up to, they’re bound to have a whole host of fun as their parents take time away from their royal duties after a jam-packed year. As Jennie Bond points out, the whole family deserves some rest and relaxation.
She told OK!, "William and Catherine have had a very busy time with the Coronation and their new responsibilities as Prince and Princess of Wales, and probably feel they are due a bit of rest and relaxation … not that [this] is generally much of an option with three young children!
"As for what the three youngsters could be getting up to... there are so many options. If they don't go abroad then it will probably be the usual mix of Norfolk and Windsor life, full of outdoor play, sport and various fun activities.”
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The 8 self-care Prime Day deals you actually won't regret buying
Repeat after me: self-care isn't selfish.
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Boris Johnson's wife Carrie has given birth to her 3rd child and one of his middle names is not what we expected
The former Prime Minister has welcomed his eighth child
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William broke this family tradition ahead of life-changing moment for Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales failed to ask Kate's father for permission to marry his daughter.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
'Caring and dedicated' Prince William is totally different dad compared to 'workaholic' father King Charles
The Prince of Wales knows how important a work-life balance is, according to royal expert.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate and William expected to 'break tradition' with George, Charlotte and Louis' summer plans
The Wales family are expected to enjoy a different staycation
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton settles the score on this controversial debate - but Prince William's response is hilarious
The Prince and Princess of Wales revealed where they stand in the controversial jam v cream scone debate
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
School children ask Kate Middleton a cheeky question during royal visit and her response is honest
The Princess of Wales was put on the spot as she opened the young V&A children's museum.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis' 'legendary' appearance at Glastonbury is 'everything' but here's why it might have sparked fears for Kate and William
Prince Louis was spotted at Glastonbury...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte could be set to make history as one of first girls to achieve this huge honour
It's predicted that Princess Charlotte could be among the first girls to attend Eton
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George gets taste of boarding school life as Kate and William accompany him on prestigious visit
The Wales youngster was spotted visiting Eton college with his parents
By Selina Maycock • Published