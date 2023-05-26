Prince William and Kate Middleton’s favourite family holiday destination is just an hour away from the UK

Prince William and Kate Middleton's favourite holiday destination where they regularly take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their summer holidays is just off the English coast and only takes an hour of travel to enjoy.

The Wales family's favourite holiday spot that they return to year after year is the perfect destination for those looking to keep their travel time short and un-fussy without compromising on stunning views.

The Isles of Scilly have been a favourite holiday spot for The Royal Family for years thanks to both its unspoiled natural beauty and small population.

With the Summer holidays creeping up on us, not to mention all the Bank Holidays we have lined up, it's time to start planning how to fill those long six weeks with child-friendly activities that can keep those little ones busy without breaking the bank.

While it may seem that a holiday fit for royals such as Prince William and Kate Middleton is out of the average family's price range, the couple's favourite holiday destination is actually just off the English coast and is an easier trip than you might first think.

The Isles of Scilly, an archipelago off the coast of Cornwall that Prince William actually owns now he has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, are a popular holiday destination that Kate and William frequently bring their young family to, with the couple favouring the Island of Tresco most out of the 5 islands making up the isles. You might recognise the scenery as Prince George's ninth birthday portraits were taken on Treco's stunning beaches!

With the UK set for a heatwave this year, a trip to the royal holiday hotspot is more enticing than ever.

According to The Isles of Scilly tourist site, the archipelago is 'outstandingly beautiful, uncrowded and unspoilt,' with the website sharing that while The Isles of Scilly are just an hours plane or boat ride from the coast of Cornwall, they 'are a world apart in every way.'

"A natural wonder, like a cluster of precious ocean jewels, where nature thrives and the soul is inspired," it shares. "Everything looks and feels quite different on Scilly - simpler, kinder, more innocent. Life moves at an easier pace."

Tresco, the island of choice for the Wales brood, is one of five making up the archipelago and is described as 'a subtropical gem.'

"This island has a little bit of everything – from dramatic rocky outcrops, bronze age burial sites and romantic castle ruins, to secluded sandy beaches and, of course, the world famous Tresco Abbey Garden which was established in the 1830s by Augustus Smith," the website explains.

"The rugged north of the island is a great place to walk and explore, while in the centre of the island, there are bird hides to seek out around Tresco’s freshwater pools. You can hire bikes to travel around, or if you are feeling active, borrow a boat, windsurf or kayak from Tresco Sailing Club. The island is also excellent for beach combing or simply relaxing on a beach - there’s no finer spot to chill than the sugar-fine white sand of Pentle and Appletree Bays."

The Waleses have visited Tresco for three years in a row, 2020, 2021 and 2022, for breaks with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's understandable as the island offers plenty of activities for the family-of-five, and their family dog Orla who they also bring along, to get stuck into and enjoy. They have previously been spotted riding their bikes in the stunning environment there and have been known to stop and chat to locals as they soak in the sunshine.

The island was ranked as one of The Firm's favourite holiday destinations, with the family enjoying the beauty and privacy on offer in equal measure. With just 2,100 permanent residents making up the population of the five islands combined, the area offers a perfect escape into relaxation.