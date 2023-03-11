Idris Elba reveals who was the best dancer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
The actor and DJ was invited to perform at the couple’s 2018 reception
The actor and DJ Idris Elba has revealed who the best dancer at Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) wedding was - and the answer may surprise you!
- Idris Elba has shared who he believes was the best dancer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding (opens in new tab) during an interview with ET Canada.
- The actor and DJ performed at the 2018 wedding, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he looks back on fondly.
- The royal news (opens in new tab) follows reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a surprisingly casual food delivery at their wedding reception (opens in new tab).
During a recent interview, Idris Elba fondly recalled his once-in-a-lifetime gig deejaying at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Fans of the actor may already know that, when he is not on set, Elba moonlights as a hit DJ. His incredible work lead to an invitation to perform at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.
The ceremony was, as all royal weddings are, quite formal, but the lucky few who were invited to the reception got the chance to cut loose on the dance floor afterwards.
Speaking about the rare opportunity, Elba told ET Canada, “You know what? I was so nervous."
When he was asked who the best dancer at the event was, he revealled “I think Meghan was the one that was really like letting it go. You know, she was real… She just had a lot of fun. It was her wedding. So she had the greatest time.”
The 50-year-old actor/DJ has previously admitted that when he received the invite he thought the royals were joking.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Idris explained that when Harry first reached out to him, he didn’t believe the offer was genuine. He recalled that Harry casually asked him, “What are you doing on (May 19)?"
“I told him nothing and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding... I was like is this a joke?”
While he admitted that the responsibility was “a lot of pressure,” he said the event was an “incredible experience” and dubbed it "a vibe”.
Idris also revealed that Meghan provided him with a track list for the event, featuring an array of infamous pop hits like Still by Dr Dre and I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston.
The royal couple only recently shared the song they used for their first dance, talking about the iconic moment in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Meghan explained, “I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance.”
She then struggled to remember the title of their first dance song, wondering aloud, “Song of 1,000 Dances?” before singing some lyrics to what was later determined to be the 1966 hit Land of 1,000 Dances by Wilson Pickett.
