Kate and William's surprisingly thrifty parenting revealed as Princess Charlotte rewears last year's summer dress
The Wales youngster chose wear the Breton striped dress she wore last summer for a new family outing
The Wales youngster, who turned eight earlier this year, visited The Air Tattoo in Fairford, England, with her mum and dad - the Prince and Princess of Wales and her brothers Prince George and Prince William.
But instead of getting the chance to wear something new, Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed their surprisingly thrifty parenting.
In order to save money, they made Charlotte re-wear her Breton striped Rachel Riley dress that she was seen out in almost a year ago when she went to watch the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with her parents.
And this time Charlotte teamed up the white collared sleeveless dress with a white Amelia cardigan by Reiss which has sold out online at the reduced price of £15 from £40, and one which the young Princess has also worn twice before.
She completed her nautical look with a pair of Trotters navy Hampton canvas plum plimsols (RRP from £30) - a pair also worn by her younger brother Prince Louis.
And fans have noticed the matching colour-theme, One fan put, "Lovely outfit and Princess Catherine does really like her family matching. Themes, colours, the lot."
But some fans noted that Princess Charlotte doesn't appear to "look too happy about being there" but it could be that they are just looking forward to their upcoming holidays after a busy terms at Lambrook school.
Many parents will have been in the same position when sorting through children's clothes - as to decide whether the garment still fits them in both height and waist.
And another fan claimed "It's too small now." But that didn't stop Kate and William for reusing the piece but perhaps next year the dress will be donated to a charity appeal.
And did you notice that Prince George is twinning too - wearing the same Arthur' brogue brown shoes as his dad William? Super cute!
A post shared by FOUND by Bojana (@foundbybojana)
A photo posted by on
Princess Charlotte isn't the only royal to be thrifty - mum a Kate rewore a dress for a romantic date night and she also re-wore a pair of £18 earrings for a special outing with husband Prince William.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George have grown taller in recent months and traditionally their clothes are passed down - with Prince Louis often wearing outfits previously worn by his big brother George.
And with the cost of living crisis continuing, more parents will. be looking to get the most wear out of their children's clothes over the summer holiday season.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
