Kate and William's surprisingly thrifty parenting revealed as Princess Charlotte rewears last year's summer dress.

The Wales youngster, who turned eight earlier this year, visited The Air Tattoo in Fairford, England, with her mum and dad - the Prince and Princess of Wales and her brothers Prince George and Prince William.

But instead of getting the chance to wear something new, Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed their surprisingly thrifty parenting.

In order to save money, they made Charlotte re-wear her Breton striped Rachel Riley dress that she was seen out in almost a year ago when she went to watch the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with her parents.

And this time Charlotte teamed up the white collared sleeveless dress with a white Amelia cardigan by Reiss which has sold out online at the reduced price of £15 from £40, and one which the young Princess has also worn twice before.

She completed her nautical look with a pair of Trotters navy Hampton canvas plum plimsols (RRP from £30) - a pair also worn by her younger brother Prince Louis.

(Image credit: Getty/ Getty)

And fans have noticed the matching colour-theme, One fan put, "Lovely outfit and Princess Catherine does really like her family matching. Themes, colours, the lot."

But some fans noted that Princess Charlotte doesn't appear to "look too happy about being there" but it could be that they are just looking forward to their upcoming holidays after a busy terms at Lambrook school.

Many parents will have been in the same position when sorting through children's clothes - as to decide whether the garment still fits them in both height and waist.

And another fan claimed "It's too small now." But that didn't stop Kate and William for reusing the piece but perhaps next year the dress will be donated to a charity appeal.

And did you notice that Prince George is twinning too - wearing the same Arthur' brogue brown shoes as his dad William? Super cute!

A post shared by FOUND by Bojana (@foundbybojana) A photo posted by on

Princess Charlotte isn't the only royal to be thrifty - mum a Kate rewore a dress for a romantic date night and she also re-wore a pair of £18 earrings for a special outing with husband Prince William.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George have grown taller in recent months and traditionally their clothes are passed down - with Prince Louis often wearing outfits previously worn by his big brother George.

And with the cost of living crisis continuing, more parents will. be looking to get the most wear out of their children's clothes over the summer holiday season.