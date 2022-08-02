Princess Charlotte looks adorable in Rachel Riley dress - available for £39

Snap up this Rachel Riley Navy Breton Striped Jersey dress before it sells out!

Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Heidi Scrimgeour
published

Princess Charlotte wore a cute Breton striped jersey dress when she attended the Commonwealth Games with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - and eagle-eyed fans have worked out where you can buy it.

The younger members of The Firm (opens in new tab) have been enjoying a raft of public appearances since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year. From Prince Louis' balcony appearance to plans for the Cambridge children to spend some time with their godparents this summer, it seems that life is busy for the little princes and princess.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied at Wimbledon by their eldest child, Prince George and today Princess Charlotte, who is fourth in the royal line of succession, enjoyed a big day out to watch the Commonwealth Games with her parents.

Navy Breton Striped Jersey Dress - £39 | Rachel Riley

Take inspiration from Princess Charlotte and kit your own little princess out in this adorable jersey dress with a classic Breton stripe and a pretty Peter Pan collar.

The navy Breton striped jersey dress worn by Princess Charlotte

Credit: Getty Images
(Image credit: Rachel Riley)

Anything the royal youngsters wear tends to sell out quickly - and we're sure that Princess Charlotte's nautical-inspired dress will be no different.

Available for just £39, the Rachel Riley navy Breton jersey striped dress is also available in pink, and in a version with long sleeves.

Rachel Riley Navy Breton Striped Jersey Dress

Credit: Amazon
(Image credit: Rachel Riley)

This isn't the first time an outfit worn by Princess Charlotte has attracted interest. Nicknamed 'the Charlotte effect', it's often the case that anything that Princess Charlotte is seen wearing during a public appearance instantly sells out. She's a style icon in the making, much like her mother. And we can see why!

Heidi Scrimgeour
Heidi Scrimgeour

As a parenting specialist, Heidi has written for Prima Baby, Gurgle and Practical Parenting and was baby gear editor of Mother & Baby magazine for six years, looking after regular consumer features for the shopping pages as well as specialist consumer content such as buying guides and gift guides. 

