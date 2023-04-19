Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'cut short' coronation prep so Princess Charlotte's special day isn't forgotten
The Prince and Princess of Wales aren't going to be around for the full run through for this reason...
Kate Middleton and Prince William are planning to 'cut short' some of their King's Coronation rehearsals so that their daughter Princess Charlotte doesn't miss out on her special day.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to 'skip' some of the Kings' coronation rehearsals to celebrate Princess Charlotte's birthday.
- The wales youngster turns eight on May 2nd.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince Archie’s "intimate" star-studded 4th birthday plans revealed (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to 'cut short' their coronation plans in order to celebrate Princess Charlotte's eighth birthday.
The Wales youngster turns eight on May 2nd, just days before King Charles' coronation is held (opens in new tab) at a reported cost (opens in new tab) of over £100 million.
Preparations for the big historical event have already taken place with troops having departed Buckingham Palace in the early hours of the morning and followed the procession route in preparation for His Majesty's Coronation.
And while Prince Harry is attending the celebration alone (opens in new tab), he's expected to cut short his visit to attend his son Prince Archie's 4th birthday party.
According to OK! (opens in new tab) Princess Charlotte's birthday clashes with rehearsals for the King's Coronation between May 2-5th in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace.
As a result, Kate and William are due to cut short their first practice session so that their daughter Princess Charlotte's birthday is not overlooked.
A source said, "William and Kate are very aware that it’s Princess Charlotte’s birthday on May 2 and don’t want it to get buried in coronation hype. They have ensured that Charlotte’s birthday will be celebrated properly during coronation week.”
“Charlotte will be at school at Lambrook (opens in new tab) on that Tuesday so the plan is to collect her at the usual time and drive back to Windsor for a small party with her friends at Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab). It might even be a surprise party because staff have been told to keep it quiet.”
It's expected that Kate is busy planning kids party ideas (opens in new tab) and also the possibility of releasing another birthday snap of Charlotte.
And Princess Charlotte's classmates won't miss out on coronation fun as it's also understood that the school has an exeat day on Friday, May 5th which means boarders and day pupils can leave early for coronation weekend.
However Prince Archie is set to miss out on a rare royal coronation honor (opens in new tab) of his own.
The insider added, "The Wales family will head to London on Friday afternoon to prepare for coronation weekend in London. They are all very excited about it.”
