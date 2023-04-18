Prince Archie set to miss out on his own rare coronation day honor as King Charles makes changes to speech

Prince Archie is set to miss out on his very own rare coronation day honor as King Charles makes changes to his speech.

Prince Archie is no longer expected to be toasted at the Coronation lunch.

The Sussex youngster was supposed to have King Charles raise a glass to the birthday boy who celebrates his fourth birthday on the same day.

Prince Archie is expected to miss out on a rare coronation honor of his own after it is claimed King Charles made changes to his speech following confirmation that Prince Harry is attending alone (opens in new tab).

It's reported that the monarch had been planning to raise a toast to his grandson Prince Archie who will celebrate his 4th birthday (opens in new tab) on the same day as the historic Coronation (opens in new tab) during the post-coronation lunch.

While millions enjoy their own coronation party food, with Waitrose having paid tribute to the Kings cute dog (opens in new tab) with its coronation food range, members of the royal family are expected to sit down to enjoy a lunch together.

Traditionally coronation chicken (opens in new tab) would be served, like it was at the Queen's coronation (opens in new tab) but it's understood that King Charles and Queen Camilla are making their own coronation food recipe.

And while it's confirmed that Meghan Markle will remain at their home in LA (opens in new tab) with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who recently got their new royal titles (opens in new tab). Prince Harry will make the 10k mile round trip solo but he's expected to cut the trip short so that he can jet back to LA to be with his family.

As a result Prince Harry is likely to miss the post-coronation lunch and therefore King Charles is now due to make changes to his planned speech.

A source told the Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab): "The King considered a toast to Archie. But with no member of the Sussex family now due at the lunch, it is highly unlikely he would do in their absence."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Insider that the Duchess of Sussexes decision to skip the coronation is a "brilliant" way of dividing responsibilities.

"I think the decision for Harry to go, and for Meghan to stay home with the children on Archie's birthday is a brilliant way to split the difference," she said.

"As I've said in the past, the primary benefit of attending is the optics; of looking as though they're continuing to do their best on their end — even if the royal family isn't always doing their best on their end.

"But I've always maintained that the Sussexes must also do what's best for their own little family and their own mental health. It sounds like that's what they'll be doing."