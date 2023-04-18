Prince Archie set to miss out on his own rare coronation day honor as King Charles makes changes to speech
The Sussex youngster was due to be the subject of a special toast at the Coronation lunch but it's claimed plans have been scrapped.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Archie is set to miss out on his very own rare coronation day honor as King Charles makes changes to his speech.
- Prince Archie is no longer expected to be toasted at the Coronation lunch.
- The Sussex youngster was supposed to have King Charles raise a glass to the birthday boy who celebrates his fourth birthday on the same day.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince Archie’s "intimate" star-studded 4th birthday plans revealed (opens in new tab).
Prince Archie is expected to miss out on a rare coronation honor of his own after it is claimed King Charles made changes to his speech following confirmation that Prince Harry is attending alone (opens in new tab).
It's reported that the monarch had been planning to raise a toast to his grandson Prince Archie who will celebrate his 4th birthday (opens in new tab) on the same day as the historic Coronation (opens in new tab) during the post-coronation lunch.
While millions enjoy their own coronation party food, with Waitrose having paid tribute to the Kings cute dog (opens in new tab) with its coronation food range, members of the royal family are expected to sit down to enjoy a lunch together.
Traditionally coronation chicken (opens in new tab) would be served, like it was at the Queen's coronation (opens in new tab) but it's understood that King Charles and Queen Camilla are making their own coronation food recipe.
And while it's confirmed that Meghan Markle will remain at their home in LA (opens in new tab) with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who recently got their new royal titles (opens in new tab). Prince Harry will make the 10k mile round trip solo but he's expected to cut the trip short so that he can jet back to LA to be with his family.
As a result Prince Harry is likely to miss the post-coronation lunch and therefore King Charles is now due to make changes to his planned speech.
A source told the Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab): "The King considered a toast to Archie. But with no member of the Sussex family now due at the lunch, it is highly unlikely he would do in their absence."
Meanwhile, royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Insider that the Duchess of Sussexes decision to skip the coronation is a "brilliant" way of dividing responsibilities.
"I think the decision for Harry to go, and for Meghan to stay home with the children on Archie's birthday is a brilliant way to split the difference," she said.
"As I've said in the past, the primary benefit of attending is the optics; of looking as though they're continuing to do their best on their end — even if the royal family isn't always doing their best on their end.
"But I've always maintained that the Sussexes must also do what's best for their own little family and their own mental health. It sounds like that's what they'll be doing."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Who are Deborah James' parents? Heather and Alistair James and Deborah's siblings
Find out more about Deborah James' parents, Heather and Alistair James, and her two siblings, ahead of her documentary Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Is Fred Sirieix married, and who is his daughter?
Is Fred Sirieix married, and who is his daughter? As First Dates returns, attention has turned to the relationship status of its presenter.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
The 'very lovely treat' King Charles will miss out on as Prince Harry confirms he'll attend coronation alone
The monarch is expected to be busy over the celebration weekend but a royal expert reveals why it will be bittersweet
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen's strict family rule that King Charles is set to relax for Prince Louis
King Charles could relax the Queen's strict dinner time rules for his grandkids
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles and Camilla are set for a bittersweet 18th wedding anniversary for this sad reason
King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding anniversary will be tinged with bittersweet emotions
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Archie is set for 'big moment' at King Charles' coronation if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend
The Sussex youngster has been tipped for a memorable moment of his own at Kings' Coronation
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles reportedly asked soldiers at Clarence House to carry out duties at a “lower volume” as their patrols disturbed his morning phone calls
When the King tells you to be quiet, you're quiet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given THIS advice from Oprah Winfrey over attending King Charles’ Coronation
The talk show host has revealed what she thinks the Sussexes should do come May
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles given very special new gift the Queen would've adored
His Majesty has been given this gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police - in a tradition that spans more than 100 years.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace
“He’s not a bad man”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published