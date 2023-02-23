Princess Charlotte's nickname at nursery school before Lambrook reveals 'feisty' personality

Princess Charlotte's 'feisty' personality earned the Prince and Princess of Wales's only daughter a flattering nickname at nursery school, according to a royal insider.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly earned the affectionate moniker after demonstrating her love for adventure and outdoorsy activities.

Princess Charlotte was given a sweet nickname at school that was inspired by her 'feisty' personality, a royal insider has revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children began studying at the Lambrook School in Windsor back in September, after making the big move to Adelaide Cottage from Kensington Palace last summer. Before the family's relocation to the countryside, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, were being educated at the prestigious Thomas's Battersea in south London. Louis, meanwhile, was previously enrolled at Willcock's Nursery School in Kensington.

Charlotte also attended the £14,500-a-year preschool, which was conveniently located just minutes away from the family's former residence at Apartment 1A. While she was there, it's understood that the royal tot was fondly referred to as the 'Warrior Princess' because of her adventurous spirit and passion for the outdoors.

"Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy," royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab).

"She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality. I'm wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her."

It's understood that William and Kate also have a selection of different monikers for their only daughter, with 'Lottie' and 'Poppet' just two of their favorite ways to address the junior royal. The nicknaming doesn't end there though. The future King also reportedly calls his beloved Charlotte 'Mignonette', which translates to 'little cutie' or 'small and delicate' in French.

Prince George has also been on the receiving end of unique nicknames in the past, with the nine-year-old apparently being referred to as 'PG' at Thomas's Battersea school after his royal initials. Other reports have claimed that William and Kate have humorously called their eldest son 'PG Tips', after the iconic tea brand. George's nickname history dates back to before he was even born, with his parents reportedly referring to him as 'Our little grape' when Kate was pregnant with him.