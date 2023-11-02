Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 'code names' revealed on their kid-free break to Scotland

Kate Middleton and Prince William's lesser-known 'code names' were revealed on their kid-free break to Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won't need to worry about a DIY travel colouring case during their trip to Scotland today (Thursday, 2nd November), as their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are back in the classroom.

The royal couple, who are prioritising their children, have not done any royal engagements while their children were on half-term break. But now the second half of the term has started at Lambrook School, they've got this engagement planned.

Kensington Palace announced the trip, confirming that Kate and William would be visiting Scotland to meet up with organisations that support rural communities in Moray and Inverness.

The couple is expected to learn more about how the causes support the mental health of young people through access to the great outdoors and practical learning opportunities.

But not having their children with them isn't the only change, as during the trip, Prince William and Kate will be known by a 'code name' and it's their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay whilst they are in Scotland - a title that not many people realise they have.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William became the Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay following his father King Charles' accession to the throne on 8th September 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay are due to stop at Outfit Moray in Burghead to see the charity dedicated to transformative outdoor learning and adventure activity programs for young people.

Their busy itinerary includes spending time with members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers and representatives from Farmstrong Scotland at Brodieshill Farm and hearing about how the groups promote positive mental wellness in rural Scottish communities and support farmers.

But before heading up north, Kate joined Dadvengers - a community for dads and their children - on a 'Dad Walk' as part of her Shaping Us campaign where she spoke of the importance of dads in children's lives.

Fathers, like any other caregivers, play a vital role in the social and emotional development of a child. Today The Princess of Wales joined @Dadvengers - a community for dads and their children - on a 'Dad Walk' on what was a rainy but excellent day!#ShapingUs pic.twitter.com/dwhSA7R3djNovember 1, 2023 See more

