Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte seen in new video

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been seen giving tender but subtle gestures of reassurance to Princess Charlotte in public.

The trio, who have been attending the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 (opens in new tab), have been meeting both athletics and members of the public during their outings. 

But following a recent visit, as Kate, William and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) were chatting to attendees, the heartwarming display of affection was shown by the couple.

Princess Charlotte, seven, was asked, "Hi Charlotte, how are you? What's your favourite sport?" And before Charlotte gave her answer, dad William can be seen patting the youngster on her head."

The encouragement, prompted Charlotte to answer, "Umm...Gymnastics." 

Prince William goes on to reveal that there's a "lot of cartwheels around the house" to which Kate added, "Yeah, Charlotte spends most of her time upside down, either handstands or cartwheels."

And as Kate asked, "You liked the swimming didn't you?" she sweetly places her hand as if to stroke her daughters head.

Prompting Charlotte to give an enthusiastic nod, as Kate adds, "You wanted to see the breaststroke didn't you?"

And fans are in love with their adorable pats.

One fan wrote, "I love how they love her with the pats"

Another fan put, "William stroking her hair is adorable, she’s so cute"

And a third fan added, "I love how they get down to her level and height when they speak to her!"

It's not the first time Kate Middleton's parenting skills (opens in new tab) have been praised for being mix of relatable traditional and modern way (opens in new tab).

Princess Charlotte recently had fans in awe when she was videoed speaking (opens in new tab) wishing Women's England football team (opens in new tab) luck ahead of the Women's Euros 2022 final.

Kate Middleton Prince William Princess Charlotte
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

