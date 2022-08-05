Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte seen in new video

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Prince William spotted giving Princess Charlotte a tender but subtle gesture to support her in public.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both took steps to make their daughter feel more at ease when speaking to members of the public.

The trio, who have been attending the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 (opens in new tab), have been meeting both athletics and members of the public during their outings.

But following a recent visit, as Kate, William and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) were chatting to attendees, the heartwarming display of affection was shown by the couple.

Princess Charlotte, seven, was asked, "Hi Charlotte, how are you? What's your favourite sport?" And before Charlotte gave her answer, dad William can be seen patting the youngster on her head."

The encouragement, prompted Charlotte to answer, "Umm...Gymnastics."

Prince William goes on to reveal that there's a "lot of cartwheels around the house" to which Kate added, "Yeah, Charlotte spends most of her time upside down, either handstands or cartwheels."

And as Kate asked, "You liked the swimming didn't you?" she sweetly places her hand as if to stroke her daughters head.

Prompting Charlotte to give an enthusiastic nod, as Kate adds, "You wanted to see the breaststroke didn't you?"

And fans are in love with their adorable pats.

One fan wrote, "I love how they love her with the pats"

Another fan put, "William stroking her hair is adorable, she’s so cute"

And a third fan added, "I love how they get down to her level and height when they speak to her!"

It's not the first time Kate Middleton's parenting skills (opens in new tab) have been praised for being mix of relatable traditional and modern way (opens in new tab).

Princess Charlotte recently had fans in awe when she was videoed speaking (opens in new tab) wishing Women's England football team (opens in new tab) luck ahead of the Women's Euros 2022 final.