Kate Middleton and Prince William's tender but subtle gesture to support Princess Charlotte seen in new video
Kate Middleton and Prince William support Princess Charlotte in this adorable way.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton and Prince William spotted giving Princess Charlotte a tender but subtle gesture to support her in public.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William seen giving Princess Charlotte a tender but subtle rub of support in public in new video.
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both took steps to make their daughter feel more at ease when speaking to members of the public.
- This royal news (opens in new tab)comes as Prince William's promise to Kate Middleton after Louis was born that he finally fulfilled (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been seen giving tender but subtle gestures of reassurance to Princess Charlotte in public.
The trio, who have been attending the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 (opens in new tab), have been meeting both athletics and members of the public during their outings.
But following a recent visit, as Kate, William and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) were chatting to attendees, the heartwarming display of affection was shown by the couple.
Princess Charlotte, seven, was asked, "Hi Charlotte, how are you? What's your favourite sport?" And before Charlotte gave her answer, dad William can be seen patting the youngster on her head."
The encouragement, prompted Charlotte to answer, "Umm...Gymnastics."
Prince William goes on to reveal that there's a "lot of cartwheels around the house" to which Kate added, "Yeah, Charlotte spends most of her time upside down, either handstands or cartwheels."
And as Kate asked, "You liked the swimming didn't you?" she sweetly places her hand as if to stroke her daughters head.
Prompting Charlotte to give an enthusiastic nod, as Kate adds, "You wanted to see the breaststroke didn't you?"
@royalfamilychannel (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - The Royal Family Channel (opens in new tab)
And fans are in love with their adorable pats.
One fan wrote, "I love how they love her with the pats"
Another fan put, "William stroking her hair is adorable, she’s so cute"
And a third fan added, "I love how they get down to her level and height when they speak to her!"
It's not the first time Kate Middleton's parenting skills (opens in new tab) have been praised for being mix of relatable traditional and modern way (opens in new tab).
Princess Charlotte recently had fans in awe when she was videoed speaking (opens in new tab) wishing Women's England football team (opens in new tab) luck ahead of the Women's Euros 2022 final.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
When do the Commonwealth Games end? Closing ceremony date and details
When do the Commonwealth Games end and how can you watch the closing ceremony? Here's everything you need to know as the Games draw to a close
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
More sad news for the Queen as she loses close loved one
The Queen has faced another loss
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton's simple trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo
Kate Middleton is said to use a simple trick to make sure she looks flawless in photos
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton shows caring side with unlikely chat outside train toilet
Kate Middleton initiated unlikely chat outside train toilet.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday with rare public message
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared rare snap to mark the Duchess of Sussexes' birthday.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry once told William 'Kate could be friendlier to Meghan'
Prince Harry reportedly told William he thought Kate could be friendlier to his wife
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Princess Charlotte looks adorable in Rachel Riley dress - available for £39
Princess Charlotte's adorable striped Breton dress is from Rachel Riley - but it's sold out. So here are a few of our favourite dupes...
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Last updated
-
Kate Middleton suffered this embarrassing 'condom prank' while working a summer job
Kate Middleton was once the victim of a rather embarrassing 'condom prank'
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is wowing royal fans
Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is giving fans outfit inspiration.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William 'disappoints' fans with this at UEFA Women’s Euros 2022 final
Prince William appears to have let down fans at Wembley with this missing detail during football final.
By Selina Maycock • Published