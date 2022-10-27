Kate Middleton could be given this 'unprecedented' role by King Charles in a break from royal tradition

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles plans to make Kate Middleton a Counsellors of State, according to palace sources, in an ‘unprecedented’ break from tradition.

As King Charles continues his plans to ‘modernise’ the monarchy, sources suggest he could be looking to bring more working royals into his group of advisors.

Kate Middleton is thought to be among the names King Charles could appoint, in a major break from tradition.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Mary Berry praised Kate Middleton on her parenting skills dubbing her a ‘good baker’ (opens in new tab) .

This Princess of Wales could be given an ‘unprecedented’ new role by King Charles, as he looks to expand his Counsellors of State.

As King Charles prepares for his coronation (opens in new tab), royal sources have suggested that he’s planning to make some major changes to his group of trusted advisors and may even bring Kate Middleton into the fold. Counsellors of State have the authority to assist in matters of state if the monarch is out of the country or unwell.

Under her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth’s reign, the positions of Counsellors of State were held by Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew (as they were the most senior adults next in the line of succession (opens in new tab).) Prince Philip also previously held one of the roles before his retirement in 2017.

However, according to the Mirror (opens in new tab), despite it being widely thought that Charles would strip Prince Andrew and Prince Harry of their positions - sources have confirmed that he will keep them on and also bring three more members in.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool)

This list will now include the Queen Consort, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Kate Middleton now also being considered.

A palace source told the publication, “No one will be excluded. The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded, this is for purely practical reasons.

"As the King and Queen Consort are likely to be away, as could the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is only right this is attended to."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dr Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Bangor University also told the Mirror, “It makes perfect sense. It deals with the present problem in that there are not enough working royals to act as Counsellors of State. This is the simplest way of dealing with the problem.

"In that the legislation could specifically make Prince Edward and Princess Anne Counsellors of State, adding to those who are already there. Adding the Princess of Wales is unprecedented, but this also makes sense."