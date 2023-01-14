Kate Middleton has ‘dismissed’ controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir as she has ‘far more important things on her mind,’ says royal source

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images and Mathis Wienand/Getty Images/Future)
Sources close to Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) have revealed that she has “already moved on” from the personal attacks in Prince Harry's memoir (opens in new tab) as she is too busy and "has far more important things on her mind."

As the rest of the world reels at the revelations in Prince Harry's recently released memoir, Spare, the Royal family continue to follow the age old adage, keep calm and carry on. 

For Kate Middleton, this means she has “already moved on” from the personal attacks Prince Harry included throughout the pages of Spare, but according to Palace sources, she wasn't too fussed in the first place. 

Palace sources revealed to the Mirror that Kate “dismissed” the controversy surrounding the book as she was too "totally immersed" in her work “to take much notice”. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Emilio Morenatti - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In his memoir, Harry painted Kate as uptight and unwelcoming to his wife, Meghan Markle, a claim that sources close to Kate say left her “baffled”. But, despite the comments, Kate kept her focus on work and has big plans for her current project. 

Kate has been busy preparing the next stage of her flagship early years work for children, which, according to The Mirror, will launch at the end of this month [January]. Kate will reportedly announce a new “three to five year programme” aimed at impacting the vital first five years of every child’s life.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate has been increasingly vocal about how experiences in early childhood are often the root cause of today’s hardest social challenges. Now, as reported by The Mirror, Kate wants to engage the medical and academic world to revolutionise thinking and increase the focus on the first years of a child's life in impacting later life.

A royal source said, “Of course there have been other distractions but the Princess has had far more important things on her mind. It’s an important and exciting time.

“The campaign she has been working on really is the result of several months behind the scenes [and] will launch a new three to five year programme. [Kate] spends a lot of time reading, meeting and speaking with professionals across the entire field - but this isn't just one project, it’s an opportunity to make generational change for all our children."

