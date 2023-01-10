What is Prince Harry's net worth? Book deal, Netflix fee and inheritance explained

Those lucrative deals sure add up! Here's what we know about Prince Harry's net worth and how much he's reportedly made from Penguin Random House, Netflix, Spotify and more.

All eyes remain on Prince Harry in January 2023 with the arrival of his much anticipated memoir Spare. Telling his own story in his own words, there's been plenty of shocking revelations that have come to the surface and picqued public discussion. But amongst the furore has been some curiousity into the Duke's finances, particularly how much he was paid for the book deal.

Over the last few years, we've learnt of Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal (opens in new tab) and another deal signed with global audio giant Spotify - with fees both reportedly making them millions. Prior to stepping back, the fifth-in-line to the throne (opens in new tab) also received some inheritance from his late mother and The Queen Mother's will (opens in new tab) too. Totting the totals up, we've shared what we know of Prince Harry's net worth.

What is Prince Harry's net worth?

Prince Harry's net worth is estimated to be around $60 million (or £49 million). His wealth is thought to have increased in recent years following a book deal, plus production deals with Netflix and Spotify. Harry's net worth also includes inheritence left to him from his late mother and great-grandmother.

Prior to Harry and Meghan leaving the Royal firm (opens in new tab), Prince Harry was a member of the Armed Forces. Forbes state that he would have received a salary of $50-53,000 for his role as helicopter pilot, though this no doubt increased as he rose to the rank of Captain.

When sharing their intentions to step back as senior royals (opens in new tab) in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced they would "work to become financially independent". Nine months later, in October 2020, the couple established the organisation Archewell (opens in new tab) which is comprised of three elements: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions. The latter two have led to business ventures with global streaming services Netflix and Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly signed a $25 million multi-year deal with Spotify back in December 2020. August of last year saw the first venture from their deal - a podcast titled 'Archetypes' by Meghan (opens in new tab) which aims to "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." Their deal with Netflix, which included the release of the Harry and Meghan series (opens in new tab) in December 2022 is also believed to be another multi-million figure sum.

In March 2021, Harry also announced a new role at California start-up Better Up. He joins the £1.25 billion company as "chief impact officer" - though no details have been disclosed on whether this is a paid role or not.

A few months later, it was revealed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had also signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House. Part of the deal included Harry's tell-all memoir Spare which was released January 10, 2023.

How much was Harry paid for Spare?

Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received between $35 and $40 million (£25-29 million) for their book deal with Penguin Random House. It's understood that the Prince was looking for a figure of $25 or more.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Harry and Meghan's books project started a bidding war between two publishers - with Penguin Random House eventually winning the rights.

"He conducted negotiations – he had a very 'take it or leave it' attitude," a source told the paper. "His starting price was $25m (£18m) and the final figure was way north of that, possibly as much as $35 to 40m (£25-29m)."

Whilst this large sum no doubt contributes to his net worth, Prince Harry has donated some to charities close to his heart. The Sentebale organisation he set up with Prince Seeiso to support vulnerable young people in Lesotho and Botswana had received $1,500,000. Whilst the WellChild charity in Britain - of which Prince Harry is patron - received a donation of £300,000.

The fifth-in-line to the throne has made it clear though that proceeds from Spare will be donated to additional British charities.

The original contract - signed in July 2021 - will see another three books produced by the couple. Reports suggest a "wellness" guide from the Duchess of Sussex is on the cards, in addition to a book about Harry's Invictus Games (an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women).

How much did Netflix pay Meghan and Harry?

How much Harry and Meghan received from Netflix was never publicly disclosed, however several publications have claimed that the figure is reportedly worth up to $150 million (£112 million).

Audiences enjoyed the anticipated Harry and Meghan Netflix series in early December and new docuseries Live to Lead at the end of the month. Though there is more content to come. Confirming the news of their deal with Netflix at the time, the couple shared their intentions to create "content that informs but also gives hope".

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens," they added, suggesting family entertainment was an area they would be producing in.

How much did Prince Harry inherit?

£8,502,330 in inheritance was left to Prince Harry and his brother Prince William following their mother Princess Diana's death in 1997. The two also inherited a large sum from The Queen Mother after she passed aged 101 in 2002.

Whilst the bulk of The Queen Mother's estate passed down to her daughter Elizabeth I, it was reported that £14 million was divided between her great-grandchildren. Harry actually received more than William though, owing to another matter of royal inheritance. Following Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince William became the Prince of Wales - the heir to the throne - and as such took over the Duchy of Cornwall. This Duchy was first established by King Edward III in 1337. And it was set up to give his son and heir an independent salary.

It's understood that as William was entitled to this fortune, Harry inherited more from The Queen Mother's inheritance pot.

On the matter of inheritance, Prince Harry shared in the couple's Orpah Winfrey interview that he relied on this to set up their new life in California. "I've got what my mum left me. Without that, we wouldn't have been able to do this," he said.

Does Prince Harry get any money from the royal family?

No, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer receive money from the Royal Family. The couple chose to be "financially independent" after stepping down as working royals. As a result they don't receive funds from the Sovereign Grant - funded by taxpayers.

Prior to stepping back, Prince Harry's charitable work, official activities and security was paid for by Harry's father - then Prince Charles. This was done via profits made from the Duchy of Cornwall and share of the Sovereign Grant given by the Queen.

There was some confusion around who was footing the bill for the couple's security when they first announced their intentions to step down. Prince Harry and Meghan initially claimed they would still be classified as "internationally protected people" by the Home Office. However, when the Sussexes moved to Canada, they were tasked with paying for their own security after the Canadian government publicly refused to - on the grounds they were no longer working royals.

It was then reported that Prince Charles was paying for the couple's security but this was later corrected by a friend via The Daily Beast (opens in new tab). "Charles is not paying for security costs," the source said.

In the Sussex's Oprah interview, it was later confirmed that their security was at one time provided by American media mogul and friend Tyler Perry. This was when the couple moved from Canada to southern California.

