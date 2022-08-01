Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is wowing royal fans

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's wetsuit and stripy nautical outfit has impressed royal fans as she's dubbed a 'supermodel' and 'superhero'.

The Duchess of Cambridge is style setter and she's turning heads with her latest outfit choice.

Kate is no stranger to wearing sell-out clothes, as once she's worn something it often flies off the rails and her latest outfit choice for her official engagement is seriously wowing fans like her recycled yellow dress (opens in new tab).

The Duchess of Cambridge has been sailing an F50 foiling catamaran, in a race against New Zealand, during a visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth. And she got dressed for the occasion wearing a professional looking wetsuit with her surname Cambridge on the back.

(Image credit: Getty)

Prior to taking to the water, Kate arrived wearing a blue and white Breton style nautical stripe top and a pair of white shorts. She finished off the look with a pair of her favourite Superga trainers.

And fans are in awe of her look. One fan wrote, "The way she effortlessly rocks a wetsuit."

Another fan put, "#DuchessofCambridge can look like supermodel or a superhero, she is so fit and looks so great!"

And a third fan added, "What to say? She rock, she can do anything that comes her way. I absolutely adore her."

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And as more girls look to take up football, there might just well be a rise in the number of girls wanting to sail after seeing Kate in action.