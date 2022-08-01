Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is wowing royal fans

Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is giving fans outfit inspiration.

Kate Middleton's wetsuit
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By
published

Kate Middleton's wetsuit and stripy nautical outfit has impressed royal fans as she's dubbed a 'supermodel' and 'superhero'.

Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is impressing fans who love the Duchess' style.

Kate is no stranger to wearing sell-out clothes, as once she's worn something it often flies off the rails and her latest outfit choice for her official engagement is seriously wowing fans like her recycled yellow dress (opens in new tab).

The Duchess of Cambridge has been sailing an F50 foiling catamaran, in a race against New Zealand, during a visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth. And she got dressed for the occasion wearing a professional looking wetsuit with her surname Cambridge on the back. 

Kate Middleton's wetsuit

(Image credit: Getty)

Prior to taking to the water, Kate arrived wearing a blue and white Breton style nautical stripe top and a pair of white shorts. She finished off the look with a pair of her favourite Superga trainers.

And fans are in awe of her look. One fan wrote, "The way she effortlessly rocks a wetsuit."

Another fan put, "#DuchessofCambridge can look like supermodel or a superhero, she is so fit and looks so great!"

And a third fan added, "What to say? She rock, she can do anything that comes her way. I absolutely adore her."

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Princess Anne has even replicated (opens in new tab) Kate Middleton's previous style earlier this year. 

And Kate Middleton is able to blow people away with the slight detailing like her Top Gun outfit that was tweaked (opens in new tab) to perfection.

Kate Middleton was absent from the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, her husband Prince William attended but 'disappointed' fans (opens in new tab) who had been expecting to see Princess Charlotte with him. (opens in new tab)

Especially after the pair released a video of Charlotte speaking (opens in new tab) to wish the the lionesses (opens in new tab) good luck before their big match.

And as more girls look to take up football, there might just well be a rise in the number of girls wanting to sail after seeing Kate in action.

Explore More
Kate Middleton
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.