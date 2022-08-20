The surprising way Kate Middleton blows off steam in her high-pressured role as a royal

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The future Queen is said to be a 'huge fan' of an exercise phenomenon many swear by.

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) is famously into sport, whether she is watching from the stands or getting stuck in on the pitch

is famously into sport, whether she is watching from the stands or getting stuck in on the pitch But Kate is a fan of sport off duty too and uses this popular exercise to combat the high-pressures of being a senior royal, a mother, and the future Queen Consort

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Kate Middleton and Roger Federer are joining forces for a special day of tennis, with all ticket sales going to charity. (opens in new tab)

Going on a run, playing a spot of tennis, learning how to play rugby - Kate Middleton has a soft spot for sports-focused royal engagements. Exercise is high up on Kate's list of favourite past times and she is regularly photographed both watching and playing various different sports.

Alongside juggling a busy schedule as a working royal and raising three royal children, Kate Middleton is known to make time for herself by exercising regularly to not only keep herself in shape, but to blow off some steam. When she gets the chance, the exercise trend CrossFit is said to be a firm favourite of the Duchess' for the confidence boost it offers.

CrossFit is a high-intensity exercise style that combines elements from Princess Charlotte's favourite sport, gymnastics, kettlebell and weightlifting. The exercise in intense and certainly not for everyone, but Kate is reportedly keen on it.

A spokesperson from BarBend, an exercise magazine, told Express.com, “CrossFit is one of the most effective workouts for building muscle, burning fat, and toning your body, so it’s no surprise to see that Kate Middleton is a huge fan.

“The workouts can be challenging, combining weightlifting, gymnastics, and metabolic conditioning, however, the focus is on hitting your next fitness or strength goal, rather than the number on the scales, which helps people forget about their weight and become more confident."

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 1

The experts at BarBend added that CrossFit is perfect for people in "high-pressured roles" just like Kate, as it may help people to de-stress.

“High-intensity workouts are known to have numerous benefits on mental health, too, from stress relief and sleep quality to confidence and mood. With such a high-pressured role in the Royal Family, the Duchess of Cambridge is reaping huge benefits from this exercise.”

Looking at other exercises Kate is said to enjoy, the mental benefits of sport are clearly important to her. Yoga, a gentle exercise known for both its mental and physical benefits, is said to be another of Kate's favourites, as is running and walking.

While in residence at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the Cambridges are thought to enjoy long walks in the countryside and, though walking is often over looked as a form of exercise, taking a long stroll is mutually beneficial to the mind and body.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

One famous sport Kate is known to love is tennis. As well as being the Patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, every year Kate is pictured watching all the action court-side at Wimbledon, and tennis legend Roger Federer is a family friend of the Middletons.

Kate has also taken up multiple opportunities to play tennis herself at royal engagements. She played in a friendly match with the US Open winner Emma Raducanu, and more recently announced she will be hosting a special tennis day alongside 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer to raise money for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

Related articles: